Cocktails without ego: Aberdeen’s newest bar is shaking things up

By Rosemary Lowne
January 26, 2023, 11:45 am
Craig Scott is stirring up success at The Bartenders Lounge, a chilled out cocktail bar in North Silver Street. Photo by Scott Baxter, DC Thomson.
Craig Scott is stirring up success at The Bartenders Lounge, a chilled out cocktail bar in North Silver Street. Photo by Scott Baxter, DC Thomson.

The man, the myth, the legend, it’s clear from Craig Scott’s personalised mug that he’s a bit of a character.

Belying the 23-year-old’s cheeky chappy exterior though is a steely focus and determination which he’s poured into Bartenders Lounge, the swanky yet laidback cocktail bar he’s recently opened on North Silver Street.

Too quick to judge and you could be forgiven for thinking that Craig, who owns the bar alongside his mum Michelle and step-dad Graham, must have a certain degree precociousness that comes with owning a bar at such a young age.

But that couldn’t be further from the truth as Craig is as salt of the earth as you get, flipping burgers and polishing glasses as he grafted his way up the hospitality ladder.

Described as tropical, the Rent Man cocktail is a blend of Koko Kanu, Jamaica rum with coconut flavour, Amaro Montenegro, grenadine, bitters and lemon. Picture by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

“I’m not book smart at all so for me it was a choice of working or being skint,” says Craig.

“I started out flipping burgers and worked my way up from there.”

Located right across the street from popular bars like The Globe Inn and Under the Hammer, Bartenders Lounge, formerly Fusion Bar and Bistro, opened at the start of December last year and has quickly established itself as a chic cocktail bar but without being stuck up.

“Anyone who wants good service and good drinks are welcome,” says Craig, sipping on a coffee in the dark and sleek candlelit bar.

“I think we’re the youngest bar team in Scotland so we’re bringing young energy without the ego.

“Egos come hand in hand with bar tending but we’re not like that.”

Cocktails are in a ‘glass’ of their own at The Bartenders Lounge. The cocktail pictured on the left is Cigarettes & Alcohol a cocktail made using Portabello Road citrus vodka, apricot liqueur, Fino Sherry, Oasis summer fruits cordial and lime. The cocktail on the right is World Away, a tropical blend of Sipsmith lemon drizzle gin, yellow chartreuse, Oasis citrus punch cordial, passion fruit and lime. Picture by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

From flipping burgers to bar owner

Craig’s life story reads like an entrepreneur’s inspirational autobiography.

Describing himself as not very academic, Craig, who is originally from Perth before moving to Aberdeen a few months ago, left school and instead of going to university, he dived into the working world.

At the age of 17, Craig got his first job flipping burgers at the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston in Edinburgh.

With a taste for the hospitality sector, Craig went on to work for Lov Events, an events and catering company based in Bankfoot.

“By the age of 19 I was managing the catering for events like the Scottish Open golf tournament,” says Craig.

“And when the company grew we took over the Taybank, a bar, restaurant and hotel in Dunkeld.

“They say it’s Scotland’s biggest beer garden and I had quite a leading role there.”

Just like his cocktail bar, Craig Scott is full of character. Photo by Scott Baxter, DC Thomson.

Getting a rush from cocktail making

Despite the devastating impact the Covid crisis had on the events industry, Craig kept his focus and positive attitude, moving to Edinburgh to try his hand at cocktails.

“I started off in Tigerlilly, a bar, restaurant and hotel, just after lockdown,” says Craig.

“I done two weeks of polishing glasses there and then I was put on the bar where I picked up cocktail making quite quickly.

“I loved the cocktail scene and the rush you get from making good quality drinks at speed.

“I got so into cocktail making that I actually built a wee bar in my flat and would host cocktail parties.

“Cocktails just took drinking to a new level for me.”

If you’re looking for relaxed vibes then Bartenders Lounge is where it’s at. Picture by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

Stirring up success

Keen to sharpen his new found cocktail shaking skills, Craig took a job at Superico Bar and Lounge in Edinburgh, a move that changed his life.

“Ben and Mikey who run the place are the guys who made me,” says Craig.

“They taught me everything about cocktail making so I worked my way up from bar tender to head bar tender to a management role.

“I was also a chef in their kitchen so I kept learning and building my experience.”

Stirring things up even further, Craig’s mum Michelle came up with the idea of opening a bar in Aberdeen.

“I was sitting with my mum in The Raeburn, a wee pub in Stockbridge in Edinburgh, eating a pie when my mum turned round to me and said ‘let’s open up a bar’,” says Craig.

“So we started looking for units in Aberdeen.”

To stop ice cubes diluting the cocktails, Craig uses huge ice blocks which keep your drink cool without melting. Picture by Scott Baxter, DC Thomson.

Chilled out vibes

During their property hunt, Craig discovered the empty premises in North Silver Street.

“We met Mark Cavanagh who owns the building,” says Craig.

“Mark was quite particular who took on this place so we feel very proud that he took us on and allowed us to open here.”

Adding their own touch while keeping the period charm of the building, the bar oozes elegance and sophistication with hues of grey and brown illuminated by the flickering candles on each table.

“It’s grand but it’s not too grand,” says Craig.

“We’re trying to be an approachable high-end cocktail bar.

“So the same service, the same quality of drinks but in a fun manner.

“We have a lot of craic with our customers but the product and the service we’re delivering is high end.”

One of the most popular cocktails on the menu is World Away, a tropical blend of Sipsmith lemon drizzle gin, yellow chartreuse, Oasis citrus punch cordial, passion fruit and lime.Picture by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

Cocktail creative freedom

Cocktails for Craig are like a work of art which is why he has created eight bespoke drinks from scratch.

From Rent Man, a blend of Koko Kanu, Jamaica rum with coconut flavour, Amaro Montenegro, grenadine, bitters and lemon, to Cigarettes & Alcohol, a cocktail made using Portabello Road citrus vodka, apricot liqueur, Fino Sherry, Oasis summer fruits cordial and lime, Craig’s cocktails certainly pack a punch.

“I made all the cocktails them up,” says Craig.

“We’re huge on creative freedom here so the team all have a budget every week to create drinks from scratch.

“So the deal is if they can make a drink better on the menu with the same spirits then they can replace the drink.

“There’s no point bartending if you’re not making your own drinks.”

Enjoy a cocktail and watch the world go by at Bartenders Lounge. Picture by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

Made from scratch

One of the most popular cocktails on the menu is World Away, a tropical blend of Sipsmith lemon drizzle gin, yellow chartreuse, Oasis citrus punch cordial, passion fruit and lime.

As well as coming up with fresh ideas, the team also make a lot of their own mixers.

“We make our own sugar syrups, grenadine, orgeat, a syrup made from almonds,” says Craig.

“We also hand juice all our citruses daily.”

For those partial to a gin or two (or three), the bar also has a range of spirits, wine and whisky.

“We try to cater for all budgets so our house pour is less than £4 for a gin but we’ve also got gins for £9,” says Craig.

“Some of the local gin we have includes Porter’s gin and Sky Garden Galloway Gin made just outside Edinburgh, they’re actually friends of mine.”

Craig Scott has poured his heart and soul into his new cocktail bar in North Silver Street. Picture by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

Chef’s kitchen

Chilled out rap music playing in the background, Craig is excited about the year ahead with plans to open a separate tasting restaurant upstairs.

“The tasting menu restaurant will have its own music, lighting with eight or nine tables so it’s really small and cosy,” says Craig.

“We’ll offer either pairing wines or pairing small measure cocktails so we’ll call it a chef’s kitchen.”

Customers will also soon be able to order charcuterie boards from the bar downstairs while Craig has also organised the bar’s first event.

“We’re organising a gin takeover event on Friday February 3,” says Craig.

“It’s in partnership with The Highland Liquor Company who make Seven Crofts gin so they will be bringing their own bartender and cocktail list and we’ll have a DJ so it’ll be a big party.”

Spirited is one word to describe Craig Scott, the owner of Bartenders Lounge. Picture by Scott Baxter, DC Thomson.

Craig says that apart from the supportive local community, his family and friends have been the backbone of the business.

“My girlfriend Megan Easson has been particularly supportive, she’s been a bit of a rock,” says Craig.

Asked what advice he would give any other young people looking to open their own business, Craig says: “Work hard and say yes to everything is my advice.”

 

A round of questions with Craig Scott

Cocktail connoisseur Craig Scott has plenty of exciting things in the pipeline at his new bar. Picture by Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

It’s the end of the day, what do you pour yourself and why?

At the end of the day you can usually find me pouring myself and the team pints, this is how everybody in the industry should end their day.
If you were a drink, what would you be and why?

I let my colleague Kyle answer this, he said ‘A margarita cause you’re sour and salty.

Most unusual drink you’ve ever tried?

Probably a Pandan Ramos made by the bar Superico in Edinburgh. Mental flavours, texture and colour, very unusual but very tasty.
What’s the most under-rated drink?

Probably the Greenpoint, this is a rye based twist on the commonly known and loved Manhattan, I can’t get enough of them.
What’s in your drinks cabinet at home?

A bottle of rye, sweet vermouth, yellow chartreuse and some orange bitters.
Best food and drink pairing?

Salted nuts with a shot of bourbon.
If you were stuck on a desert island, what three drinks would be there with you?

An ice cold pint of Guinness, a daiquiri and a bottle of Maker’s Mark.
You have to make a drink to represent Aberdeen/Aberdeenshire. What would that be?

Something grey yet full of flavour and life but nobody quite understands.
You have to serve your favourite superhero or celebrity a drink. Who is it and what do you serve?

Charlie Sheen and I’d serve him a Charlie Chaplin ( a cocktail with sloe gin, lime juice, apricot brandy and syrup).
Tell us a secret trick of the trade?

Always be learning and bin that ego!

For more information about Bartenders Lounge check out their Facebook @bartenderslounge and Instagram @bartenders_lounge

