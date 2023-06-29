Where to go for a spa day in Aberdeen and Shire

If Team Society got £1 for every time we get asked about spa recommendations, well let’s just we’d be on the first flight to Mexico.

Jokes aside, (we’d stay put in the beautiful north-east) we’ve come up with a list of spa days in both city and shire.

Of course everyone wants something that bit different from a spa day, and a venue which has it all is admittedly hard to find.

We’ve whittled down our selection, with a combination of independent and bigger brands.

Nethermill Salon

Found at Tarves near Ellon, Nethermill is a converted steading.

It offers a gorgeous location complete with countryside views.

And although there’s not a pool, Nethermill does offer a pretty damn good spa day.

You can book for exclusive use and there’s extensive packages available.

The luxury spa packages include numerous treatments, a hot tub session, afternoon tea or a cheese board, and beauty treatments complete an express pedicure.

There’s different packages to suit different budgets, and we’ve got an eye on their “under the stars” experience.

Call 01651 851924 or visit www.nethermillsalon.com

The Granite Spa

This award winning family run business describes itself as one stop beauty salon, spa & sanctuary.

The relaxation area boasts hot tubs, steam room, and rainforest shower plus an infrared sauna.

There’s the option to bring your own bubbly, and treatments include facials plus massages and pedicures.

Call 01224 506446 or visit www.thegranitespa.com

Signature Spa & Wellness at Sandman Signature Hotel Aberdeen

With a dedicated team of therapists, there’s numerous treatment rooms at Signature Spa, found within Sandman on St.Andrew St in Aberdeen.

It’s always worth checking ahead for deals as the treatments which include ishga skincare products, are at the pricey end.

There is a good variety however, plus some pre and postnatal packages.

You’ll find an Infra-Red sauna and steam room, bespoke manicure and pedicure room, a relaxation area plus a fitness suite.

Call 01224 945555 or visit wwww.sandmansignature.co.uk

The House Spa

Located on Great Western Road, The House Spa claims to be a sanctuary in the heart of Aberdeen city.

We have to agree, and prices are pretty reasonable with a back, neck and shoulder massage coming in at £33.

We’re also loving the sound of the salt and oil scrub, plus there’s numerous hair and beauty treatments.

This is a one stop shop for all things beauty and relaxation.

Call 01224 586699 or visit www.thehousespa.co.uk

Thainstone House Spa

We’re a little bit in love with Thainstone House, how can you not love an 18th century family mansion?

A popular wedding venue, the spa and leisure facilities add that something extra to this beautiful spot in Aberdeenshire.

You can tailor your spa day with soothing ishga treatments and beauty treatments, and there’s also some fantastic offers available at present.

The indoor pool is rather lovely, and there’s a choice of indoor and outdoor hot tubs, plus an oak barrel sauna and steam room.

With Thainstone House famed for excellent dining, we’d recommend booking a package and making a day of it.

The afternoon tea spa day is particularly popular, but we’re hooked by the Twilight Spa package.

Relax under the stars and treat yourself to dinner after a leisurely swim.

Devona Spa at Hilton Aberdeen TECA

Winner of numerous awards including Best Spa in Scotland 2023, Devona Spa means serious business.

Found within Hilton Aberdeen TECA, the facilities tick all the right boxes.

There’s a 20 metre indoor pool, whirpool, sauna, steam room plus a fitness studio.

The luxury couple’s room boasts hydraulic heated beds, and we’re particularly impressed by the oncology treatments on offer.

Aimed at anyone currently undergoing cancer treatment or in recovery from the after

effects, therapists have received additional professional training in cancer care.

There’s both day and overnight packages on offer, plus double treatment rooms so you can book in with your bestie before enjoying a spa lunch.

Call 01224 984970 or visit www.devonaspa.com