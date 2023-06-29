Highland Food and Drink Trail coming to this year’s Moy Country Fair

Highland Food and Drink Trail will land at Moy Country Fair this summer.

Showcasing the best quality Highland street food, the Trail will be present over both days of the fair, August 4 & 5.

The Trail is a foodie’s dream offering an eclectic mix of food vendors, including seven which will be at the fair.

These include Inverness-based seafood producer The Redshank Catering Company, game specialists Seasonal Flavour, gourmet pulled meats from Ollie’s Pops, wood-fired pizzas from Blazin’ Pizza and mobile street food vendor Oregano.

Bad Girl Bakery will also be there with Highland-made cakes and bakes and Juicy Ness, with its wide range of smoothies and drinks.

As well as delicious food, the Trail will also put on live music from Scottish artists, including traditional and acoustic, each day from 11am until 4.30pm.

‘Showcase the very best Scottish produce’

Lesley Strang from the Trail said: “The Highland Food and Drink Trail is really excited to be working with Moy Country Fair to produce a new street food zone at this iconic Highland event.

Our street food collective will be serving up restaurant quality food using true Scottish produce, all set alongside our fantastic stretch tent with some amazing Scottish musical artists as the perfect backdrop to great food.”

Jamie Ross from The Redshank said: “We are so excited to see street food developing in the Highlands with Local vendors showcasing the amazing Scottish produce in our own street food style.

“To be part of such a long-standing event like the Moy Country Fair is brilliant.”

In addition to the Highland Food and Drink Trail, the fair’s famous Food Theatre will return, featuring chef Christopher Trotter giving cooking demonstrations.

For those looking for more excitement freestyle mountain bike stunt team, Savage Skills, will perform for the crowds.

James Campbell, chairman of the Moy Country Fair committee added: “We are proud to showcase the very best Scottish produce in our food area and we are sure the local street food vendors will be hugely popular with visitors.”