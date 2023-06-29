Highland Food and Drink Trail coming to this year’s Moy Country Fair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland Food and Drink Trail coming to this year’s Moy Country Fair

Seven vendors from the Trail will showcase their skills and the finest Scottish cuisine during the two-day fair.

By Ross Hempseed
Moy Country Fair. Image: Highland Food and Drink Trail.
Moy Country Fair. Image: Highland Food and Drink Trail.

Highland Food and Drink Trail will land at Moy Country Fair this summer.

Showcasing the best quality Highland street food, the Trail will be present over both days of the fair, August 4 & 5.

The Trail is a foodie’s dream offering an eclectic mix of food vendors, including seven which will be at the fair.

These include Inverness-based seafood producer The Redshank Catering Company, game specialists Seasonal Flavour, gourmet pulled meats from Ollie’s Pops, wood-fired pizzas from Blazin’ Pizza and mobile street food vendor Oregano.

The Redshank Catering Company is one of the vendors coming to Moy Country fair. Image: Highland Food and Drink Trail.

Bad Girl Bakery will also be there with Highland-made cakes and bakes and Juicy Ness, with its wide range of smoothies and drinks.

As well as delicious food, the Trail will also put on live music from Scottish artists, including traditional and acoustic, each day from 11am until 4.30pm.

‘Showcase the very best Scottish produce’

Lesley Strang from the Trail said: “The Highland Food and Drink Trail is really excited to be working with Moy Country Fair to produce a new street food zone at this iconic Highland event.

Our street food collective will be serving up restaurant quality food using true Scottish produce, all set alongside our fantastic stretch tent with some amazing Scottish musical artists as the perfect backdrop to great food.”

Jamie Ross from The Redshank said: “We are so excited to see street food developing in the Highlands with Local vendors showcasing the amazing Scottish produce in our own street food style.

Juicy Ness will be offering up their wide range of smoothies and drinks at the Moy Country Fair. Image: Highland Food and Drink Trail.

“To be part of such a long-standing event like the Moy Country Fair is brilliant.”

In addition to the Highland Food and Drink Trail, the fair’s famous Food Theatre will return, featuring chef Christopher Trotter giving cooking demonstrations.

For those looking for more excitement freestyle mountain bike stunt team, Savage Skills, will perform for the crowds.

James Campbell, chairman of the Moy Country Fair committee added: “We are proud to showcase the very best Scottish produce in our food area and we are sure the local street food vendors will be hugely popular with visitors.”

