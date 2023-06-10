Nature Watch: Awed by a magical underwater garden in Wester Ross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nature Watch: Awed by a magical underwater garden in Wester Ross

It felt like I was privy to the enchanting world of a secret underwater garden where colour shone in every direction and new nature surprises unfolded at every turn.

By Keith Broomfield
A nudibranch of the seabed of Ardmair Bay.
It was the strangest phenomenon – white spirals on the sandy bottom of Ardmair Bay near Ullapool that resembled loosely-coiled strips of gauze.

Intrigued, I took three deep breaths and dived down to investigate. I gently touched one with my forefinger and the white spiral form was soft and yielding, and slightly gelatinous.

I surfaced and blew water out my snorkel tube, and as I lay on the surface to regain breath, I racked my brains as to what these unusual objects were.

The pondering was interrupted by a faint scarlet glimmering on the sea floor, so I dived down once more to be rewarded by a close encounter with one of the most exquisite creatures imaginable. It was a nudibranch, or sea slug, which was about 10 cm long with intricate red patterning set upon an oval, flattened body.

Nudibranch egg mass.

On the upper surface were paler, fleshy tubercles. Adorning the top of the head was a pair of horned projections known as rhinophores, which are sensory organs.

Elated by the discovery, I surfaced again and slowly swam along the surface scanning the seabed below. Once my eyes had become accustomed to their shape and form, more nudibranchs appeared, some of which had paired up with other ones.

It was apparent the animals had moved inshore to breed and the weird white spiral objects were their egg masses. I had never witnessed this species before and as far as I am aware has no common English name, instead known by its scientific nomenclature, Pleurobranchus membranaceus.

Dahlia anemone at Ardmair Bay.

Nudibranchs are marvels of nature and are molluscs that lack a protective shell. To overcome the lack of external hard protection against predators, nudibranchs employ noxious chemical defence mechanisms to discourage attack, and their bright colouration acts as a warning signal for predators to keep their distance, much in the same manner as the vibrant yellow and black striped patterning of a wasp.

I continued my underwater exploration and by a sandy margin close to a kelp bed, the long, sinuous tentacles of a tube anemone flickered. The anemone was housed in a calcareous tube mostly buried in the sediment, with only a centimetre of the uppermost section poking above the surface. The long tapering, brownish tentacles of the anemone spilled over the top of tube, seeking to trap miniscule food items floating past in the water.

Dahlia anemone.

A short while later, a colourful disc of red and blue-grey glinted from the seabed. It was a dahlia anemone, another new discovery for me in the bay. Nearby, several more lay scattered on the coarse sandy sediment and were surrounded by thick flushes of shimmering seaweed.

Dahlia anemones are well-named for they bear a strong resemblance to dahlia flowers, and as I drifted away from them and into a thick understorey of limey-green sea lettuces and other vibrant seaweeds, it felt like I was privy to the enchanting world of a secret underwater garden where colour shone in every direction and new nature surprises unfolded at every turn.

Tube anemone at Ardmair Bay.

 

 

 

 

 

