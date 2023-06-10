‘Fairer system’ required for LFASS payments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Fairer system’ required for LFASS payments

The Scottish government announced that LFASS would run until 2026 but with potential changes in 2025.

By Katrina Macarthur
NFU Scotland (NFUS) has requested that the £65.5 million of precious funding is better targeted and is refocussed on activity.

Scotland’s farming union is calling on the Scottish government to rebase the Less Favoured Area Support Scheme (LFA) to create a fairer system for those keeping beef cattle and sheep in uplands and islands.

The plea comes after the Scottish government announced at the union’s AGM in February that the scheme would run until 2026 but with potential changes in 2025, such as new conditions on delivery.

It is currently run on historic livestock numbers based on cattle and sheep being kept in 2009 however, over the past 13 years, many agricultural businesses have restructured.

NFUS has long argued that some will have increased eligible livestock numbers and some will have reduced them.

To address this flaw, given the intention to now retain LFASS to 2026, the union has asked the Scottish government to rebase LFASS using much more contemporary livestock data.

Ideally, the union believes it should be based on information on cattle and sheep already gathered for 2022 as the most recent ‘closed’ year.

NFU Scotland less favoured area (LFA) chair, Peter Kennedy.

It also seeks the retention of the current £65.5 million LFASS budget and that any ‘underspend’ as a result of the rebasing exercise be recycled back into LFASS through increased payment rates.

Peter Kennedy from Glendaruel in Argyll said the £65.5 million available through LFASS enables farmers and crofters to deliver so much for Scotland’s fragile rural economy.

“It allows them to deliver high quality red meat, maintain vibrant rural communities, enhance biodiversity and guarantee the many other public benefits delivered by Scotland’s hills, uplands and islands,” said Mr Kennedy.

“Rebasing provides a way of better targeting that precious LFASS pot, particularly given that its real value has eroded over time as input costs for farmers and crofters have soared. Rebasing gives greater fairness and equality to the scheme.

“Rebasing and a retention of the existing £65.5 million budget could enable increases in the current payment rates, as well as ensuring this support is more effectively targeted at those actively keeping cattle and sheep. The Scottish government set the precedent for this in 2009 when rebasing lead to significant uplifts in payment rates.”

In addition, Mr Kennedy said the rebasing of the scheme should also account for new and developing businesses and would avoid creating so-called ‘anomaly’ cases as has happened with previous rebasing exercises.

“NFU Scotland would like to see an effective and accessible appeals mechanism for any agricultural business that might be ‘frozen’ out or significantly disadvantaged as a result of restructuring or being a new entrant,” he added.

