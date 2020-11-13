Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies after coronavirus diagnosis

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Yorkshire Ripper, one of the UK’s most notorious serial killers, has died.

Peter Sutcliffe tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, but reportedly refused treatment after being taken to hospital from HMP Frankland in County Durham.

The 74-year-old murdered 13 women during the last 1970s.

In 2010, his prison term had been increased to a whole life sentence.

A Prison Service spokesman confirmed he died earlier today.

Sutcliffe spent five nights at the University Hospital of North Durham earlier this month and was discharged after testing negative for Covid-19.

However, he then tested positive for the virus on his return to Frankland prison in County Durham.

The Mail Online reported that the murderer was re-admitted to hospital on November 4, the day after being discharged, because his health deteriorated.

But he had refused to be treated by doctors and was due to be taken back to jail last night.

A Prison Service spokesman said: “HMP Frankland prisoner Peter Coonan (born Sutcliffe) died in hospital on 13 November.

“The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has been informed.”