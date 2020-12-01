Connect at Christmas: 24 days of video surprises await with our advent calendar

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

December is upon us and the countdown to Christmas is under way as we begin to look what’s behind the doors of our advent calendars.

We decided we would try something a little different, as part of our mission to tackle loneliness and help people enjoy the season more than they might have feared.

Many of the shows and events that might normally give us a reason at this time of the year to go out and enjoy some festive fun have been cancelled because of the pandemic.

So why not bring some entertainment direct to people’s homes instead, we thought, and give performers and others a platform too.

Each door conceals a short video made by popular musical and stage acts, a variety of well-known faces, talented young people and many more besides.

As they are revealed, we hope they help put a smile on many faces and draw attention at the same time to the important message behind this whole campaign.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.