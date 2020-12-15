Most Scots think easing of restrictions for Christmas should be dropped: poll

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A majority of people in the UK think the decision to relax coronavirus restrictions over Christmas should be reversed, a new poll shows.

The snap poll from YouGov shows 57% of Brits and 58% of Scots think current rules should be maintained over the festive period.

The figures come as officials from the UK’s four governments are set to hold talks on whether changes to the plans should be made.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove will talk with the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish devolved administrations at 5pm.

YouGov asked 3,856 people in Britain “Currently Coronavirus restrictions are due to be relaxed for five days over Christmas. Do you think…”.

Those polled could respond by saying they would like to see the rules relaxed as planned or that the move should be dropped and current rules continued over the festive period.

Among people aged 65+, 70% believe the rules should not change over Christmas – a position shared by 61% of 50 to 65-year-olds, 49% of 25 to 49-year-olds and 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds.

A majority of Labour, Tory and Lib Dem voters have the same view.

The current plans would see people from three different households able to meet inside between December 23 and 27.

However, this idea has come under criticism recently as statistics show a rise in cases across the UK.

This morning, a joint editorial was published from the British Medical Journal and Health Services Journal calling the decision “rash” and asking governments to reverse it.

Just 31% of people across the UK and 29% of people in Scotland believe the relaxation of the rules should go ahead as planned.