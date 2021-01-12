New Year awards from Doric Board will boost wide variety of projects across the north east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new series of awards will help promote a wide range of Doric projects across the north east in 2021.

The Doric Board has distributed its second series of financial awards to 15 different initiatives, encompassing everything from book, film and video enterprises to a recreation of an ancient battle and a storytelling venture for schools in the region.

The board of North-East Tradition and Language – NETAL – was established with the support of the Scottish Government to develop and support a sustainable, dynamic future for Doric as a vibrant language.

The recipients include Buchanhaven Heritage Society & Centre to promote the heritage and conservation of the area and the creation of a video featuring a play by Mike Gibb called Doorways in Drumorty – based on the life of controversial Hollywood writer Lorna Moon – which will include actors from the National Theatre.

© Supplied

Music has been well represented, with backing for projects such as the proposed creation of a North East Ballad School and acclaimed Huntly singer Iona Fyfe’s plans to showcase the collected works of the James Madison Carpenter collection.

The board has also backed the expansion of the Bailies of Bennachie’s Jock O’ Bennachie Tales storytelling project for primary school kids and the publication of an illustrated children’s book based on Old MacDonald’s Farm by taxi driver, Aaron Gale.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “The Scottish Government is pleased to support the second Doric Board New Year awards.

“It is heartening to see the increasing interest in these awards and the quality and breadth of projects that these support.

“These will have lasting benefits for the community and the language, particularly during these challenging times from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

© Supplied

Doric Board chairwoman, Frieda Morrison said: “The volume, richness and diversity of applications, shows that Doric is very much alive and well in the 21st century.

“The process of selecting successful applications is always very hard due to the high calibre of projects we hear from, but the board is delighted to support this terrific range of projects from all across the north east.”

The award recipients include Open Road, which is working on The Last People on Earth; an ambitious theatre initiative which will tell the story of the battle of Mons Graupius beteween the Picts and the Roman Army in 84AD.

There is also recognition for Aberdeen Arts Centre (Castlegate Arts Ltd), North East Arts Touring, Duncan Harley, the Elphinstone Institute, Gordon Hay, Dr Ian Spring, Shane Strachan and Tracy Walker, the latter of which will help an exhibition to celebrate the legendary song and heritage centre at Cullerlie Farm near Drumoak.

Further information is available at info@doricboard.com