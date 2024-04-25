Harvey Weinstein court ruling is ‘clarion call’ for MeToo movement, says founder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harvey Weinstein court ruling is ‘clarion call’ for MeToo movement, says founder

By Press Association
New York’s highest court has overturned Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction (Matt Crossick/PA)
The founder of #MeToo, Tarana Burke, has said the decision to overturn Harvey Weinstein’s 2020 rape conviction is a “clarion call” for the movement.

The New York Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein’s 23-year sentence in a 4-3 decision as it found the trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against him based on allegations that were not part of the case.

On Thursday, American activist Burke, 50, addressed the court’s decision at a press conference and said it was “not a blow” to the #MeToo movement.

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
Tarana Burke criticised the court’s decision (Ian West/PA)

“Many people, many survivors and those who love and support survivors probably thought that that original verdict meant that there was going to be a change, that it marked a change, marked a difference in how this justice system was going to move and operate”, she said.

“And I think that we felt, and a lot of us felt, that we were on a road to seeing a different America. And this moment makes it feel like we were wrong.”

She added: “What does this mean for the MeToo movement?

“I want you to hear this. This is not a blow to the movement. It is a clarion call. And we are prepared to answer that call.”

Allegations against Weinstein, 72, the once powerful and feared studio boss behind Oscar winners such as Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare In Love, ushered in a global #MeToo movement in 2017, where women across the world shared experiences with sexual assault.

Burke set up the “global, and survivor-led, movement against sexual violence” in 2006.

Double Jeopardy star Ashley Judd, who was among the first women to make allegations on the record against Weinstein, also spoke at the conference.

She said: “This today is an act of institutional betrayal.

“And our institutions betray survivors of male sexual violence, and we need to work within and without the systems to start having what is known as ‘institutional courage’.”

Judd, 56, previously alleged she thought she was attending a breakfast hotel meeting in 1997, while filming the thriller Kiss The Girls, when Weinstein began pressuring her to give and receive massages and to watch him shower.

In a bid to get out of the bathroom, she claims she resorted to striking a deal with him that she would say “yes” to his advances when she won an Oscar for one of his films.

In 2019, the United States District Court in Los Angeles dismissed a sexual harassment claim made by Judd against Weinstein in which she said he defamed her, damaging her career.

American actress Mira Sorvino, who previously made allegations against Weinstein and won an Oscar for Mighty Aphrodite, tweeted that she was “disgusted” at the justice system and “horrified”.

The 57th Cannes Film Festival
Actress Ashley Judd said ‘today is an act of institutional betrayal’ (Anthony Harvey/PA)

British model and actress Cara Delevingne shared an article about the court ruling to her Instagram story and wrote: “This is truly heartbreaking.”

During a press conference, Weinstein’s lawyer Arthur Aidala called the Court of Appeal’s ruling “a great day for America”.

“It may sound like an exaggeration but it’s not. Today’s legal ruling is a great day for America because it instils in us the faith that there is a justice system,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told the PA news agency: “We will do everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault.”

Weinstein, will remain imprisoned because he was convicted in Los Angeles in 2022 of another rape and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

He maintains he is innocent of the charges of criminal sex acts involving forced oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and rape in the third degree for an attack on an aspiring actress in 2013. He said any sex was consensual.