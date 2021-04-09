Prince Philip stories: Did you ever meet the royal family’s father figure?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Prince Philip has died at the age of 99.

One of the royal family’s most colourful, and at times most controversial figures, he was a regular visitor to the north-east of Scotland — accompanying the Queen to their beloved haven of Balmoral Castle.

The family’s most senior couple are known to have cherished the relative calm found here and enjoyed mixing and sharing stories with locals during their countless engagements over the years.

To mark Prince Philip‘s passing, we want to hear from those who met him away from the glare of the cameras.

