Regional breakdown: Covid cases continue to drop in Scotland

A total of 1,000 new Covid cases have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours, according to the latest government data.

This is the lowest number of daily confirmed cases since June 13 when 858 were reported.

However, the test positivity rate has risen again to 8%.

This is the third day in a row that Public Health Scotland has not received data from NHS Tayside laboratories which will impact the total confirmed cases.

No deaths have been announced in the past 24 hours, although register offices are now generally closed at weekends.

The number of people currently in hospital with recently confirmed Covid has dropped slightly to 475, while 65 people are in intensive care.

Four of those confirmed Covid patients have now been in intensive care for more than 28 days.

As for the vaccination roll-out, 3,998,627 people have received their first does of the vaccine while 3,092,102 have also received their second.

Regional breakdown

For the third day in a row, NHS Grampian has reported fewer than 100 new cases of the virus.

Aberdeen City has reported 41 new cases, while Aberdeenshire has 28 and Moray has 17.

The health board does remain the fourth highest in Scotland for newly reported Covid cases, behind NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

It has now reported a total of 22,707 cases since the start of the pandemic, making NHS Grampian the sixth highest in Scotland for total cases.

In the Highlands, 39 positive cases have been recorded.

There are also a further four cases in the Western Isles and four in Shetland, but none in Orkney in the past 24 hours.