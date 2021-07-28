Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
Scottish Highland Games Association given royal seal of approval

The governing body for Highland games has been given the royal stamp of approval by the Queen.
By Kirstin Tait
July 28, 2021, 6:52 pm
Photo of Kirstin Tait
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her son, the Prince of Wales attend the Braemar Highland Games at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Aberdeenshire.
The Scottish Highland Games Association has been renamed The Royal Scottish Highland Games Association (RSHGA).

Chairman Iain Watt said the association was “absolutely delighted” with the change, which he felt “recognises a thousand years of tradition”.

He said: “While much of the origins are lost in the mists of time, it’s often said that the Scottish King Malcolm started things in the 11th century with competitions to find the swiftest runners, strongest throwers and best pipers.

“Highland games have enjoyed strong royal connections ever since, including annual visits to the Braemar Gathering and the patron of the RSHGA is HRH The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, who gave a video message of support for games last month.”

Thousands of people take to the various Highland Games held around the north-east each year, enjoying performances from some of the best heavyweights, dancer and pipers across the country.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles watch competitors at the Braemar Gathering on September 3, 2016. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
The Duke of Rothesay as he attends the Mey Highland Games at John O'Groats in Caithness in 2018.
The 150th Aboyne Highland Games ; Pictured - Cornhill Tug-O-War team competing at the games. Picture by Kami Thomson
The 150th Aboyne Highland Games ; Pictured - Highland dancers wait for the dompetition to start. Picture by Kami Thomson
The 2018 Aberdeen Highland Games, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine
The 150th Aboyne Highland Games; Picture by Kami Thomson 05-08-17
Alex "The Tank" Armor who was one of the American athletes taking part in the Mey Highland Adaptive and Cultural Games. Picture by Peter Jolly.
Dufftown Highland Games 2019. Picture: Chieftain Alex Grant marches with his three daughters with Dufftown pipe band. Pictures by Jason Hedges
Aboyne Highland Games in 2018. Picture by Hetaher Fowlie.
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, tries a whisky given to him by Clan Farquharson President Alan Caig, during his visit to the Ballater Highland Games in Monaltrie Park. Supplied by PA.
Aboyne Highland Games in 2018. Picture by Heather Fowlie.
Taufig Mauhammad from Singapore taking part in the Drumtochty Highland Games in 2019
Dufftown Highland Games 2019. Supplied by Jason Hedges.
Blairgowrie Highland Games, Scotland - Worlds Strongest Men the Stolman Brothers in 2019.
Lonach Pipe Band at Dufftown Highland Games in 2019. Supplied by Jason Hedges
Dufftown Highland Games 2019. Elgin V Braemar. Supplied by Jason Hedges.
A Competitor throws a weight at the annual Braemer Highland Games at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 7, 2013 in Braemar, Scotland. Photo by Chris Jackson
Braemar Gathering 2018, at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her son, the Prince of Wales attend the Braemar Highland Games at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, Aberdeenshire.
A solo piper competing at the 2019 Aboyne Highland Games.
Mass Pipe Bands at the Aboyne Highland Games, 2019 Picture by Colin Rennie
Aberdeen Highland Games at Hazlehead Park. By Kath Flannery.
Aberdeen Highland Games at Hazlehead Park. Portlethen Pipe Band. Photo by Kath Flannery
The Duke of Edinburgh at the Braemar Highland Games in 2014.
Prince Philip and the Queen at the Braemar Highland Games 2014
Braemar Highland Games 2014
Braemar Highland Games 2012
Braemar Highland Gathering 2011. Picture of the (L-R) Prime Minister David Cameron and wife Samantha, Prince Philip and the Queen during the games. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Braemar Highland Games. Queen and Prince Philip.pics Nick Anderson 4.9.04
Pipers perform at the Gordon Castle Highland Games in 2018.
Ulrike Lorenz (17) from Stuttgart makes friends with West Highland terrier Pipey at the 1980 Games.
Highland Dancing at the Aboyne Games in 1958.
Mass Pipe Bands at the Aboyne Highland Games, 2019 Picture by Colin Rennie
The Elgin tug of war team competing at the Aberdeen Highland Games in 2019.
The pillow fight is one of the highlights of the Tomintoul Highland Games.
This is a scene from the 2019 Highland Games held at Forres.
George Evans throws the 16lb stone at Aboyne Highland Games. Picture by Colin Rennie
Cornhill Highland Games.
Cornhill Highland Games.
Cornhill Highland Games.
Ballater Highland Games - "This way up...Alan Sim, Fettercairn, sets off to toss the caber." Picture taken 11 August 1983.
Ballater Games 1971- Dancers in the Open Highland Fling
Eva Gabor brought Hollywood glamour to Ballater Highland Games as a guest celebrity in 1978.
Ballater Highland Games - Highland Dancers 1983

Only two Highland Games events are due to be held this year, with the vast majority facing cancellations in light of Covid-19.

One is a “special” event, due to be held at Braemar in August, with 850 tickets available.

The one-off event will be held at the Princes Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on Saturday, August 14 between 11am and 3pm.

The event is being described as a “glimmer of hope” by the Grampian Games Association, who hope that all games will be able to return in due course.

The only other Highland Games planned for this year is the Argyllshire Gathering Oban Games on Thursday, August 26.

