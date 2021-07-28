What do you think of the proposed plans for making Riverside Way safer?

A survey has been launched on plans to make the Riverside Way area of Inverness safer for walking, wheeling and cycling.

Improved footpaths and and cycleways are proposed to replace those that currently run alongside the River Ness.

As well as these more permanent plans, the survey also asks locals what they think of the social distancing measures currently in place in the riverside area of Inverness.

Bught Road is also due to get some improvements.

There are a number of options in the mix, all with the intention of improving links to Bught Park attractions, the West Link and Caledonian Canal.

Anyone living in Inverness can have their say on the plans by completing the online survey.

These plans are part of the Inverness City Active Travel Network, which aims to make movement around the city easier for walkers and cyclists.

It is funded by the Highland Council and supported by Transport Scotland, who already helped to make the area more suitable for social distancing during the pandemic.

They widened footpaths and introduced a one-way vehicular route with cycle contraflow.

An online consultation event will take place on Monday, August 9 for any questions and an opportunity for people to share their views on the project.

To register interest in this session, send an email to activetravel@highland.gov.uk.