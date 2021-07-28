Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

What do you think of the proposed plans for making Riverside Way safer?

By Lauren Robertson
July 28, 2021, 6:57 pm Updated: July 28, 2021, 6:58 pm
Riverside Way in Inverness.

A survey has been launched on plans to make the Riverside Way area of Inverness safer for walking, wheeling and cycling.

Improved footpaths and and cycleways are proposed to replace those that currently run alongside the River Ness.

As well as these more permanent plans, the survey also asks locals what they think of the social distancing measures currently in place in the riverside area of Inverness. 

Bught Road is also due to get some improvements.

There are a number of options in the mix, all with the intention of improving links to Bught Park attractions, the West Link and Caledonian Canal.

Anyone living in Inverness can have their say on the plans by completing the online survey. 

These plans are part of the Inverness City Active Travel Network, which aims to make movement around the city easier for walkers and cyclists.

It is funded by the Highland Council and supported by Transport Scotland, who already helped to make the area more suitable for social distancing during the pandemic.

They widened footpaths and introduced a one-way vehicular route with cycle contraflow.

An online consultation event will take place on Monday, August 9 for any questions and an opportunity for people to share their views on the project.

To register interest in this session, send an email to activetravel@highland.gov.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal