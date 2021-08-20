Rural students from SRUC Craibstone graduate at virtual ceremony

More than 120 students will graduate from Scotland’s Rural College‘s (SRUC) Craibstone campus on the outskirts of Aberdeen at a virtual ceremony today.

In-person graduation ceremonies have been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, however the rural college has organised an online celebration for graduates from its north campus, which includes Craibstone.

SRUC principle and chief executive, Professor Wayne Powell, praised the graduates and described their new qualifications as a “ticket to go out there and make a real difference”.

“While the last year-and-a-half has been incredibly challenging for us all, I have no doubt that SRUC as an organisation, and you as people, will come out the other side stronger, more determined and more resilient,” said Prof Powell in a message to graduates.

“I encourage you to use your passion and your new skills to make an impact. As Scotland and the world recovers from the pandemic, people like you will be needed to drive change.”

Among the graduates are 22-year-old Ian Armstrong, who hails from Kintore, near Inverurie.

He has worked his way up from an HNC to graduate with a first-class honours degree in Rural Business Management (RBM), and he is this year’s winner of the William J Ferguson Quaich for the best fourth year RBM student and a joint winner of the SAAVA/CAAV valuation prize for the best valuation prize.

Mr Armstrong, who is joining rural estate agency Galbraith as a graduate rural surveyor in Aberdeen, said: “I valued the teaching support the most during my time at SRUC.

“There is a diverse, enthusiastic and approachable team of staff to assist students.”

Another graduate is Sue Phelan who has gained a masters degree in organic farming vita distance learning.

Ms Phelan, who lives in Co Waterford, Ireland, said: “I have been able to put my new qualification to good effect as I now work with the Irish Organic Association as a part-time inspector.

“With the launch of the organic farming scheme in March there has been a lot of interest from Irish farmers looking to convert to organic productions methods and I also work in agricultural education and advisory roles, where I get an opportunity to share the knowledge that I have gained to date.”

Graduates

Doctor of Philosophy

Rita Cardoso Ribeiro

Master of Science in Agricultural Professional Practice

Pass with Distinction: Ellie Joanne Robertson

Pass with Merit: Romy Louise Faith Jackson, Jack Munro

Pass: Hermann Schilt

Master of Science in Countryside Management

Pass with Distinction: Daniel Cropper, Joanna Elspeth Dick, Hannah Mary Lumb, Tristan Orr-Berwick, Victoria Pendry

Pass with Merit: Alison Chidwick

Master of Science in Organic Farming

Pass with Distinction: Philip William Day, Grace Maher

Pass with Merit: Louise Docherty, Mark Thomas Durnin, Elizabeth Mary Elles, Suzanne Phelan

Pass: John Fennessy, Lucy Tottenham

Postgraduate Diploma in Agricultural Professional Practice

Pass with Distinction: Andrew Derek Coalter, Andrew Duncan Maitre

Pass with Merit: Iordan Sandu, John Neil Souter, Mark John Westcott

Postgraduate Diploma in Countryside Management

Pass with Distinction: Dan Connors

Pass with Merit: Jessica Martha Kibble, Will McDonald, Lawrence Murphy

Pass: Megan Alex Rowland

Postgraduate Diploma in Organic Farming

Pass with Merit: Rosa Holt, Timothy John McAuliffe, David McKay, Timothy Jon O’Riordan, Dakota Ashton Varen

Pass: Roger Rabbitte

Postgraduate Certificate in Agricultural Professional Practice

Pass with Distinction: Sean Tasker-Brown

Postgraduate Certificate in Countryside Management

Pass: Mark Iain Dexter

Postgraduate Certificate in Organic Farming

Pass with Merit: Aaron Delaney

Pass: Christine Amelia Halbot

Postgraduate Certificate in Wildlife and Conservation Management

Pass with Merit: Callum Kenneth Millar, Marc Tench

Bachelor of Science in Agriculture

First Class Honours: Chloe Anne Michie

Second Class Honours – Upper Division: Angus James Craig, Lachlan Ranald Jones, Sean Maher

Second Class Honours – Lower Division: Emma Louise Cobburn, Andrew Charles Morrison,

Pass with Distinction: Benjamin Joseph Baikie, Oliver Gordon Kenneth Pirie

Pass with Merit: Jessica Bisset, Adam Christie, Daniel Edward William Connon, James Mitchell Davidson, Susan Laura Massie, Peter Ray, Harry Ross, Isla Smith,

Pass: Khaldoun Aljomaa

Bachelor of Science in Countryside Management

Second Class Honours – Upper Division: Findlay Evans, Rachel Marieta Roberts, Katherine Anne Scott

Third Class Honours: Leon Robert Fawkes

Bachelor of Arts in Rural Business Management

First Class Honours: Ian Alexander Armstrong, Isla Dickie-Moir, Rhona Ellen Earnshaw

Second Class Honours – Upper Division: Catherine Blair, Louise Catherine Finnie, Andrew Charles Frank, Kirsty Jane Malcolm, Abbie Katherine McGillivray, Rhianna Montgomery

Pass with Merit: Melissa Briony Buchan, Nicola May Howie

Higher National Diploma in Agriculture

Pass with Distinction: Heather Georgina Bruce, Sarah Christine Connon, Kirsten Craig, Jennifer Anne Davidson, Vicki Jane Elder, Thomas Arthur Fenton, Kirsty Emma Simmons, James Yoxall

Pass with Merit: Ryan Eric Cumming, Abby Moir, Beth Noble, James William John Wylie

Higher National Diploma in Animal Care

Pass with Distinction: Katy Emslie Bruce, Jessica Cooper, Hannah Elizabeth Croxford, Carrie Anne Fraser, Susie Elizabeth Garratt, Alexandra Jadee Angeles Scott

Pass with Merit: Cara Cruickshank, Lucy Ali-Anne Cruickshank, Daisy Eliza Geddes, Cailin Rionna McRobb, Rebecca Charlotte Wilkie

Higher National Diploma in Rural Business Management

Pass with Distinction: Rebecca Patricia Beverly, Bethany Alexandra Cameron, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Curtis, Robert Gregory, Lauren McKenzie, Lucy Helen Shand, Gail Taylor

Pass with Merit: Davie Macpherson, Brodie Shane Ogilvy

Pass: Harry Peters

Higher National Certificate in Agriculture

Pass with Distinction: Alan Leith Scott

Pass with Merit: Chloe Sharp

Higher National Certificate in Animal Care

Pass with Distinction: Lauren Nicole Fernie, Tara Hutchison, Rachel Johnston,

Pass with Merit: Michaela Reid

Pass: Aiden Forrest

Higher National Certificate in Wildlife and Conservation Management

Pass with Distinction: Joe Archie Lyall

Pass with Merit: Mario Palomo Garcia, John Leiper

Pass: Dennis Hazel