Here are the latest live news updates from the north and the north-east, as well as the major national and international stories breaking throughout the day.
LIVE BLOG: The latest news from across the north and north-east on August 20
More from the Press and Journal News team
More from the Press and Journal
-
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds out to defend 18-year record against Ayr
-
Peterhead: Simon Ferry seeks help from former team-mate for Achilles problem
-
Scotland sets out bid to become ‘world leaders’ in women’s health
-
Look back at legendary Beatles gig as Beach Ballroom revamp plans emerge
-
Summer Sizzlers: Whack these grilled vegetable skewers on the barbecue for one last summer cook off
-
Sweet treats: Recipe: Enjoy this delicious blueberry lime loaf cake