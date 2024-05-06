Zendaya ‘reawakens fashion’ with striking Maison Margiela gown at Met Gala

Zendaya has debuted her dramatic nature-inspired look on the steps of the Met Gala 2024.

The biggest names in film, music, TV and fashion have begun to ascend the off-white and airbrushed green steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with their interpretation of the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.

The Met Gala, known as fashion’s biggest night, is held on the first Monday in May and celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition at the New York museum.

Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The official dress code this year is The Garden Of Time, inspired by a story by JG Ballard about a man who turns back time by plucking each flower in his garden until it is barren.

This year, the celebrity co-chairs are Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and first-time attendee Chris Hemsworth.

US actress Zendaya, one of the most expected arrivals of the night, wore an ocean-blue tulle gown with a matching dramatic headpiece from Maison Margiela’s John Galliano, styled by her long-time collaborator Law Roach.

The fashion powerhouse most recently impressed with her futuristic, sci-fi inspired looks during the Dune: Part Two press tour, as well as her tenniscore ensembles during the Challengers press tour.

Meanwhile Lopez attended her 14th Met Gala opting for a sheer and sparkling gown with a plunging neckline and a pronounced architectural bodice, from Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Jennifer Lopez attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“Eight hundred hours of work, a true couture creation, it has four butterfly wings…perfect for the sleeping beauty (theme), a butterfly sleeps, wakes up,” Lopez said.

Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny was wearing a navy barathea jacket with a bouquet made up of the Flor de Maga, Puerto Rico’s national flower, a rose and a flax plant which Sleeping Beauty pricked her finger on in the original fairy tale.

The rapper and singer, real name Benito Ocasio, also wore a reverse stitched hat and sunglasses as part of the custom Maison Margiela fit.

Meanwhile Furiosa star Hemsworth was the first co-chair to arrive, wearing a cream three-piece Tom Ford ensemble alongside his wife, Elsa Pataky, who was also dressed in the designer.

Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour has been running the Met Gala since 1995.

Anna Wintour attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dame Anna was wearing a custom Loewe look with a black cape adorned with tulips, inspired by a cloak designed by Charles Frederick Worth in the 1800s, according to Vogue magazine.

Among the bold fashion statements on the carpet was Grammy-winning singer Tyla, who leaned into the “time” aspect of this year’s theme sporting a sand-adorned gown alongside a sand-filled hourglass clock in lieu of a bag.

Alongside actress Taylor Russell whose debut Met look was a 3D moulded corset made from wood.

US model Gigi Hadid wore an embellished Thom Browne gown adorned with yellow flowers and green leaves, and she was helped up the stairs by five men.

Gigi Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

While The Office star Mindy Kaling wore a dress designed by Gaurav Gupta titled the “melting flower of time”.

And The Bear actress Ayo Edebiri was also channeling a bouquet of flowers in her Loewe gown, with rosy cheeks matching the shade on her dress.

Model Ashley Graham, who is co-host of Vogue’s live coverage, was among the first arrivals wearing a black corseted gown featuring floral embroidery and a sparkling sheer train from designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

British actress Gwendoline Christie, who starred in Game Of Thrones – who is also co-host, was wearing a theatrical deep red custom Maison Margiela dress with a sheer black cape in keeping with the night’s trend.

Fellow British actress Lily James, who played Cinderella in the 2015 film, appeared in an Erdem light pink gown featuring a long train and trouser hooks to easily pull off the train, according to Vogue.

The dress was embroidered with black flowers, said to represent fans throwing flowers onto a theatre stage.

Lily James attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

While Hollywood star Steven Yeun, who won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for his role in Netflix series Beef, appeared on the Met steps wearing a custom Thom Browne tuxedo covered in roses and ravens, alongside an umbrella with a gold raven handle.

Matt Damon appeared in a Dior tuxedo alongside his wife Luciana Barroso, while pregnant Glee star Lea Michele who opted for an aqua silk gown from Rodarte with a tulle cape.

Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson arrived in a custom Thom Browne ensemble, which she dismantled on the carpet to reveal a long-sleeved fitted black dress with gloves.

The Met Gala guest list is kept a secret but over the years, viral looks have been delivered by stars including Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Rihanna.

Last year, the theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, in tribute to the designer who died in 2019.

The Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition will feature around 200 fragile and rare pieces from the Costume Institute’s archive, inspired by the natural world.

The exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art will run from May 10 until September 2.