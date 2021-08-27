News / Politics / Scottish politics Nicola Sturgeon to hold unscheduled Covid update as cases continue to rise By Alasdair Clark August 27, 2021, 9:52 am Updated: August 27, 2021, 11:38 am Nicola Sturgeon will update Scots at 12.15pm. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags coronavirus health Live Nicola Sturgeon Politics More from the Press and Journal News team News Deer cull planned as rising population puts ‘unprecedented’ pressure on environment August 27, 2021 Business Jasmine rescued from administration by new owner saving 22 jobs August 27, 2021 News Nicola Sturgeon: No plans for Covid circuit breaker but return of restrictions not ruled out August 27, 2021 Premium Content More from the Press and Journal Mark Ridgers determined to fulfil ambition to return to Premiership with Caley Thistle Scott Brown: Aberdeen need to reach the bar set by Qarabag Eleanor Bradford: Edinburgh City 2-0 Elgin City: Gavin Price’s men pay the price for slow start Cruise liner captain’s special gesture to his north-east teacher Two men arrested following ‘disturbance’ in Aberdeen city centre