Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News

Regional breakdown: Orkney records highest seven-day case positivity rate since start of pandemic

By Denny Andonova
September 13, 2021, 3:13 pm Updated: September 13, 2021, 5:28 pm
A total of 4,241 people in Scotland have tested positive for Covid since yesterday.
NHS Orkney has recorded the highest seven-day positivity rate for coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

The latest figures show the positivity rate on the islands has rocketed to nearly 180% – an increase of nearly 32% since yesterday and the highest since March last year.

There have been 10 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a slight increase than the figures reported yesterday when three people had tested positive for the virus.

However, there have been no new reported deaths and nobody is currently being treated for Covid in hospital.

In the Highlands, the latest data released by the Scottish Government shows a drop in the positive cases with 171 new cases reported in the last 24 hours – down 42 from yesterday.

However, the Scottish Government has advised that due to technical issues, today’s figures are likely to be an underestimate of the total tests and cases.

There are 29 people currently in hospital after testing positive with the virus, 10 of whom are being treated in intensive care unit.

There have been a total of 14 new cases in Shetland and Western Isles today – with the health boards having reported eight and six new cases respectively.

Currently, there are no Covid patients in hospitals across the islands and no new deaths.

NHS Grampian has also seen a drop in the number of newly reported positive cases in the last 24 hours, with cases falling down from 429 cases yesterday to 371 today.

A total of 52 people remain in hospital with the virus, however, none of whom are in intensive care.

No new deaths reported in Scotland

Across mainland Scotland, 4,241 people have tested positive for Covid since yesterday – 11.3% of all the tests that were carried out in the last 24 hours.

As of yesterday, 1,048 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 90 of which were receiving treatment on intensive care units.

There have been no new deaths reported by health boards across the country in the past day.

Across the country, 4,140,616 people have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Of those who have received their first dose, 3,777,461 have also received their second.

Drop-in vaccine clinics have opened across the county to make it easier for people to get their vaccine at a suitable time for them.

In Aberdeen, a new centre in the former John Lewis building opened its doors for the first time today.

The vaccination centre, which will not only administer coronavirus vaccines, but flu jabs and other regular immunisations, will be open seven days a week from 10.30am – 4.30pm.

