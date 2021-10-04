Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021 Show Links
News

Aberdeen fan view: Dons’ season has stalled

By Chris Crighton
October 4, 2021, 11:45 am
Scott Brown, left, and Ross McCrorie
Scott Brown, left, and Ross McCrorie

Under normal circumstances, this fixture would have presented Aberdeen with an enormous opportunity.

The enticing prospect of a statement win against a Celtic side coming off a European drubbing, and without a domestic away win since Valentine’s Day.

But the Dons’ own loveless dry spell delivered them here on equally tentative terms with their tail-spinning opponents.

It allowed the visiting side, which has been shoved onto the back foot by a series of fragility-sensing recent hosts, to play the aggressor and set the terms of reference throughout a tepid and timid first half.

When the situation called for Aberdeen to kick Celtic while they were down, they largely stood back and watched them drag themselves up from the floor.

That the Dons restored parity so quickly after the break, and looked the likelier winners for much of the remainder, only served to emphasise what a chance had been passed up.

For them to leave the field at full-time still in the Premiership’s bottom half – looking up at unbeaten Hearts the erstwhile leaders – showed that it was not an isolated episode of profligacy.

The division was always going to be in a state of transformation this season, with virtually all of its big hitters experiencing significant changes in direction, personnel, the pressures under which they work, or a combination of them all.

If the summer was a pit stop, many changed their wheels seamlessly and have driven off many miles down the road, while the Reds remain up on the jack.

Missing the jump when the season’s race began doesn’t necessarily predict the car’s performance once it finally figures out how to escape the garage, but it can leave an infeasible distance to catch up.

There is only so many times they can be happy looking out of the cockpit at rivals completing another lap.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal