Loch Ness marathon produces first Scottish winner in almost a decade

Corstorphine’s Stuart Livingstone became the first Scottish men’s winner of the Baxter Loch Ness marathon for nine years when he sped to victory in a personal best time of 2hr 32min 20sec.

The Edinburgh-based energy consultant, who was competing in his sixth marathon, slashed more than four minutes off his previous best set at London in 2019.

Welshman Geraint Williams was runner-up in 2:35:06 and Chris Poxton (Corstorphine AC) finished third overall, first in the over-40 age group, in 2:36:03

Livingstone said: “My training had gone well so I knew a good time was on, but winning was a bonus. It was only when I read a preview of the race, which suggested it could be wide open, that I felt I might have a chance.

“It’s the first time I’ve done this race but it’s one I’ve always wanted to do. It’s the same day as the London marathon, but the experience couldn’t be more different. I was surprised by the level of support on the course, there was such a buzz. It was brilliant.”

Megan Crawford (Fife AC) admits she was surprised to win the women’s title for the third time in eight years with a come from behind victory.

The 32 year-old Edinburgh teacher, who also won in 2013 and 2015,was languishing well behind the leaders for the opening 10 miles but rallied to take top spot in 2:48:15.

Sheena Logan (Fife AC) was second in 2:51:32 and Shona McIntosh (Hunters Bog Trotters) third in 2:52:01.Fourth-placed Nicola MacDonald (Metro Aberdeen) set a PB 2:56:15.

Chalmers takes 10k title

Sean Chalmers (Inverness Harriers) dominated the accompanying Baxters River Ness 10k, leading from gun to tape.

The Aberdeen-based athlete, who was runner-up two years ago, overcame blustery conditions to complete the course in 30min 15secs. Fraserburgh’s Max Abernethy was runner-up in a PB 30:58 while Ewan Davidson (Moray Road Runners) took third in 31:24.

Great Britain junior international Megan Keith (Inverness Harriers) was an impressive winner of the women’s race when recording 34:22, a time bettered by only 15 men.

Three-time previous winner Jenny Bannerman (Inverness Harriers) was runner-up in 36:27 with Michelle Slater (Moray Road Runners) taking third position, first in the over-40 age group, in 40:18.

Aberdeen University medical student Mohammed Warsami won the Baxters River Ness 5k, recording a personal best time of 16min 33secs while Ross County AC’s Caitlyn Heggie was first in the women’s division of the run, also getting a PB 18:35.