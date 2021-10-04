Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021
Sport / Other sports

Loch Ness marathon produces first Scottish winner in almost a decade

By Fraser Clyne
October 4, 2021, 11:45 am
Baxters Loch Ness Marathon gets underway
Baxters Loch Ness Marathon gets underway

Corstorphine’s Stuart Livingstone became the first Scottish men’s winner of the Baxter Loch Ness marathon for nine years when he sped to victory in a personal best time of 2hr 32min 20sec.

The Edinburgh-based energy consultant, who was competing in his sixth marathon, slashed more than four minutes off his previous best set at London in 2019.

Welshman Geraint Williams was runner-up in 2:35:06 and Chris Poxton (Corstorphine AC) finished third overall, first in the over-40 age group, in 2:36:03

Livingstone said: “My training had gone well so I knew a good time was on, but winning was a bonus. It was only when I read a preview of the race, which suggested it could be wide open, that I felt I might have a chance.

“It’s the first time I’ve done this race but it’s one I’ve always wanted to do. It’s the same day as the London marathon, but the experience couldn’t be more different. I was surprised by the level of support on the course, there was such a buzz. It was brilliant.”

Megan Crawford (Fife AC) admits she was surprised to win the women’s title for the third time in eight years with a come from behind victory.

The 32 year-old Edinburgh teacher, who also won in 2013 and 2015,was languishing well behind the leaders for the opening 10 miles but rallied to take top spot in 2:48:15.

Sheena Logan (Fife AC) was second in 2:51:32 and Shona McIntosh (Hunters Bog Trotters) third in 2:52:01.Fourth-placed Nicola MacDonald (Metro Aberdeen) set a PB 2:56:15.

Chalmers takes 10k title

Sean Chalmers (Inverness Harriers) dominated the accompanying Baxters River Ness 10k, leading from gun to tape.

The Aberdeen-based athlete, who was runner-up two years ago, overcame blustery conditions to complete the course in 30min 15secs. Fraserburgh’s Max Abernethy was runner-up in a PB 30:58 while Ewan Davidson (Moray Road Runners) took third in 31:24.

Runners were all smiles at the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon.

Great Britain junior international Megan Keith (Inverness Harriers) was an impressive winner of the women’s race when recording 34:22, a time bettered by only 15 men.

Three-time previous winner Jenny Bannerman (Inverness Harriers) was runner-up in 36:27 with Michelle Slater (Moray Road Runners) taking third position, first in the over-40 age group, in 40:18.

Aberdeen University medical student Mohammed Warsami won the Baxters River Ness 5k, recording a personal best time of 16min 33secs while Ross County AC’s Caitlyn Heggie was first in the women’s division of the run, also getting a PB 18:35.

