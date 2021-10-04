More than 1,000 Covid patients in Scottish hospitals, figures show

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus has risen to 1,001 overnight, according to the latest Scottish Government data.

It means the total figure of Covid patients in hospital has surpassed 1,000 once again in Monday’s figures, following a slight decrease in the past week.

Of those, 66 are in NHS Grampian and 24 in the NHS Highland area.

There are now 67 people in intensive care across Scotland, including eight in NHS Grampian hospitals,.

The total number of new positive cases is 1,760, which is a decrease of more than 250 overnight.

No deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Regional breakdown

The Western Isles has surpassed Aberdeenshire to have the highest seven day rate per 100,000 people out of all the local authority areas in the north and north-east.

Up to October 1, the case rate in the Western Isles was 328.3 per 100,000 people, while it was 325.6 in Aberdeenshire.

NHS Western Isles recorded eight new cases overnight.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian has reported 231 cases, with 109 in Aberdeenshire, 68 in Aberdeen City and 54 in Moray.

In Shetland there are eight new cases and a further three in Orkney.

NHS Highland has recorded 65 cases in the past 24 hours, 56 of which are in the Highland region and nine in Argyll and Bute.

Vaccine roll-out

The vaccine roll-out across Scotland continues to rise with 3,847,118 people now fully vaccinated.

A further 1,938 people received their second dose yesterday.

In the past 24 hours, 9,394 people got their first jab, bringing the total to 4,217,940.

Aberdeen City currently has the lowest percentage of over 18s to have received their first dose out of all the local authority areas in Scotland, with 84.3%.

All the other areas in the north and north-east have rolled out first doses to more than 90% of over 18s – with Argyll and Bute sitting at 99%.