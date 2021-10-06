Scots urged to get creative to for online climate change exhibition

People across Scotland are being urged to get creative to highlight the impact of climate change in Scotland.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has launched a competition called Visions of Climate Heritage ahead of the COP26 summit next month.

Scots are being asked to share their best images and artwork for an online exhibition as part of the contest, which is running in partnership with Heritage Trust Network and the Scottish Council on Archives.

All submissions will be judged on their ability to tell a story, as well as their visual interest, impact and relevance to the historic environment and climate change in Scotland.

Alison Turnbull, director of development and partnership at HES, said: “Our historic environment and cultural heritage are on the front line of our changing climate, and both are already experiencing the impacts of climate change.

“Through careful monitoring, research and investigation we can better understand how to tackle climate change and where there are opportunities to take action to make a difference.

“To get Scotland to net-zero, we need transformative change, and culture and heritage have the power to tell the stories about who we are and where we’ve come from, as well as pointing to where we want to go.”

Visions of climate heritage

Entries must align with one of the three themes: the past was a different place, this is an emergency, or a greener future.

Images can include a historic photo that illustrates a less informed time before we first learned about climate change, a moment of extreme weather, or a creative artwork such as a painting or sculpture which showcases a green, low carbon Scotland.

There will be £750 in prizes available across the categories which include best photo, best mobile photo, best artwork and the young creative awards for those aged between 12-17.

Entries are open until November 30. The shortlisted and winning entries forming part of an online exhibition.

Ms Turnbull added: “Whether it’s delving into the family archives, scrolling through mobile phone photographs, or creating a work of art such as a sculpture or painting, we’re encouraging everyone to get involved to help us tell Scotland’s climate story.

“By showcasing how the Scotland our ancestors built has changed over centuries as well as the impact that changes in the 21st century are having – from the rise in homeworking during the Covid-19 pandemic to the adoption of greener methods of travel – we can play our part in responding to the climate emergency and ensure that our past helps to shape our future.”