Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass wants improvements at both ends following Saints loss

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass insists his side need to improve at both ends of the pitch after their winless run extended to seven games with a home defeat to St Johnstone.

Former Don Stevie May settled a drab affair in the Perth side’s favour as he came off the bench to score the only goal of the game with six minutes remaining to give Callum Davidson’s side a 1-0 win.

The victory was Saints’ first in the Scottish Premiership this season and Aberdeen’s fourth league game in a row without victory.

The jeers rang out at Pittodrie following the defeat and Glass knows his side was not good enough.

He said: “I am disappointed, the players are disappointed and the fans went home frustrated as well. The intent is there from the team, they are trying everything they can and I think it will turn.

“It was disappointing and frustrating. The quality in the final third when we had the ball was not good enough and defensively it was not good enough when the game is on the line.

“They have situations where they can get shots off and crosses in the box and it needs to be better at both ends. I covered it before the game, we have worked on it all week and it needs to be better.

“There are a few of the boys in there well aware of the situation which caused the goal. It was a catalogue of events which led to it where three or four players could actually prevent that. It is important people do their jobs.”

The frustration among the Dons squad was evident following another disappointing result but the Aberdeen manager has backed his players to come through their recent struggles and get back to showing the form which earned them plaudits in the opening month of the campaign.

He said: “You are looking at two teams not doing what they thought they should be doing at the minute and the players feel it. There is a lot of quality and the teams are trying to stop the other from producing.

“It’s not easy to create chances against St Johnstone but I think we created a decent amount although the final third was lacking.

“They are simple things that are easy to rectify, and defensively it is the same thing. St Johnstone are in the same situation as us in that they are trying to be better than they are.

“We have to keep pushing and keep working and there is no reason to doubt the group of players we have here.”

The Dons boss added: “You can feel sorry for yourself or crack on and try to make things better. The boys will be back in tomorrow and we will start planning for St Mirren next week.

“We need more quality. There’s no lack of effort from the players and the players themselves feel there is more quality to give. The players will be disappointed in themselves but it will come as they expect more of themselves.

New signing David Bates limped off late in the game to be replaced by Declan Gallagher but Glass hopes the central defender will be fit for Sunday’s trip to St Mirren.

He said: “David felt the effects of the tackle in the first half and had to come off. We were trying to make an attacking change at that time but Scott (Brown) was on the ball and alerted us. We obviously wouldn’t change a centre half for a centre half at 0-0 and we’re trying to win the game.”