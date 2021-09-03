‘Mad Aunt’ embarks on 24-hour cycle after niece’s rare cancer diagnosis

A north-east nurse will complete a 24-hour cycle in support of her niece, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer.

Jenny Noble, 49, from Pitmedden, aims to clock up 300 miles during the round-the-clock challenge.

Starting at noon on Saturday and finishing up at the same time on Sunday, the 24-hour cycle is raising funds and awareness for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The charity continues to help niece Lucy Summers, 25, who was diagnosed with Stage 3 Hodgkin Lymphoma in April after discovering a lump in her neck. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Affects three in 100,000

Only three in 100,000 people are diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma – cancer of the lymphatic system – each year.

A member of Ythan Cycle Club, Jenny will be doing 32.5 mile loops from her house.

Two friends have offered to drive behind her during the night to provide light on the rural route.

Jenny has previously cycled the breadth of Scotland to raise funds for Anchor, but even that doesn’t compare to a challenge “quite as mad” as this.

“I’m just ‘mad Aunt Jenny’,” she said.

“She does think it’s a bit crazy, but she’s obviously very chuffed that I’m doing it.

“I’ve started to have moments this week when doubts have crept in.

“What if the weather’s bad, what if I’m not feeling well, what if something starts to ache. That sort of thing.

‘I’ll only suffer for 24 hours’

“Cycling from one coast of Scotland to the other was tough, but I’ve never done anything quite as mad as this. And certainly not on my own.

“But I’ve had a lot of support. My original target was £750, but I’ve already raised £1,500 so I’m just pushing to raise as much as possible.

“A friend of Lucy’s has done a 24 hour swim, and she wants to do a fundraising challenge herself when she’s fit to do so.

“Although it’s the Teenage Cancer Trust, they help people up to the age of 24, which Lucy was when she got her diagnosis.

“It’s the charity she has chosen, for all the help and support they’re continuing to give her.”

24-hour cycle nerves

Jenny admitted she was bit nervous about the 24-hour cycle – but is taking heart from the fact it is a finite amount of time.

“I’m obviously apprehensive, but I just keep thinking it’s only 24 hours that I’ll be suffering.

“Lucy and others like her have months of gruelling treatment.”

To contribute to Jenny’s efforts, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jennifer-noble6.

Lucy has kept up an online story of her journey since diagnosis, which can be seen at www.instagram.com/lucyslymphomajourney.

