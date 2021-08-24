Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
All McDonald’s restaurants have run out of milkshakes

McDonald's is the latest chain to be affected by the HGV driver shortage as they say they cannot serve milkshakes.
By Kirstin Tait
August 24, 2021, 6:10 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
McDonald's on Union Street. Picture by Kath Flannery
McDonald's on Union Street. Picture by Kath Flannery

The popular chain have also said they have run out of bottled drinks at the majority of stores across Scotland, England and Wales.

A spokesman for the fast food giant said staff were however “working hard to return these items to the menu as soon as possible”.

It’s just the latest in the supply issues to hit the UK in recent weeks as a shortage of lorry drivers continues to affect the supply chain.

Shortage of 100,000 drivers

New EU immigration rules and Covid restrictions are to blame, with many drivers returning to their home countries at the start of the pandemic – never to return due to Brexit.

Disruption to driver tests has been a big player in delivery issues as a shortfall of 100,000 drivers has been predicted by the Road Haulage Association (RHA).

Now, lobby groups for the retail and transport industries have written to Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng with hopes to review plans not to grant temporary work visas to drivers from the EU.

Nandos, Belmont Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Emma Spiers.

Nando’s had to shut down 50 restaurants last week after a lack of drivers meant the chain ran out of chicken.

Statements were also issued by KFC and the Co-op who also ran out of essentials.

Pubs in Scotland have also suffered, with some failing to receive deliveries of booze meaning after 17 months of closure for some, they are still unable to trade.

 

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

