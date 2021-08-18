More than 2,500 new Covid cases reported in Scotland in last 24 hours

More than 2,500 coronavirus cases have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours, according to the latest government data.

There are 2,538 new cases which is an increase of 723 on Tuesday’s number.

The daily number of reported cases has not passed 2,000 since July 14.

However, the test positivity rate in the country has dropped to 7.5%.

In the past 24 hours, that have been 10 deaths reported including one in the Grampian region.

The number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid has dropped by 14 to 338.

There are also 39 people currently in intensive care with Covid in Scotland.

The health boards with the highest number of daily cases are still NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has confirmed an additional 128 cases, making it the sixth highest health board today for newly reported Covid cases.

There are 48 new cases in Aberdeen City, 61 in Aberdeenshire and 19 in Moray.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 4,283 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine in Scotland yesterday, bringing the total to 4,065,970.

There are now 3,498,257 people fully vaccinated after 16,069 received their second dose yesterday.

The health boards with the highest percentage of over 18s fully vaccinated are currently NHS Shetland, NHS Western Isles and NHS Orkney.