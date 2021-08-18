Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 2,500 new Covid cases reported in Scotland in last 24 hours

By Ellie Milne
August 18, 2021, 1:42 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
A lateral flow test is used to get results of a Covid test.
The tests will be offered to up to 8,000 people

More than 2,500 coronavirus cases have been reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours, according to the latest government data.

There are 2,538 new cases which is an increase of 723 on Tuesday’s number.

The daily number of reported cases has not passed 2,000 since July 14.

However, the test positivity rate in the country has dropped to 7.5%.

In the past 24 hours, that have been 10 deaths reported including one in the Grampian region.

The number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid has dropped by 14 to 338.

There are also 39 people currently in intensive care with Covid in Scotland.

The health boards with the highest number of daily cases are still NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

Regional breakdown

NHS Grampian has confirmed an additional 128 cases, making it the sixth highest health board today for newly reported Covid cases.

There are 48 new cases in Aberdeen City, 61 in Aberdeenshire and 19 in Moray.

Vaccine roll-out

A total of 4,283 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine in Scotland yesterday, bringing the total to 4,065,970.

There are now 3,498,257 people fully vaccinated after 16,069 received their second dose yesterday.

The health boards with the highest percentage of over 18s fully vaccinated are currently NHS Shetland, NHS Western Isles and NHS Orkney.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

