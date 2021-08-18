Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has no concerns with Qarabag’s pitch

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists he has no concerns about the poor state of Qarabag’s pitch.

The Dons will face the Azerbaijan side in Baku tomorrow in the Europa Conference League play-off first round.

Qarabag were so concerned about the shocking condition of the playing surface at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium they considered approaching Uefa to request a change of venue for the tie against Aberdeen.

Two possible stadiums were mooted, both in Baku, but the time-frame before the Aberdeen match was too tight for a switch as a Uefa delegate would have to fly out to Azerbaijan to assess any alternative venue.

Qarabag set up the clash with Aberdeen by defeating Cypriot outfit AEL Limassol 1-0 in Ajerbaijan to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

AEL manager Dusan Kerkez slated the playing surface after the tie and Qarabag boss Gurban Gurbanov also admitted the pitch was poor and ideally the venue would be changed.

Asked if he had any concerns about the pitch, Glass said: “No. It is going to be the same for both teams.

“Hopefully it means they wont be cutting through us passing it on the grass.

“It is not like we are used to playing at Hampden every week.

“When it gets to winter the boys are used to playing on pitches that aren’t the best.”

Aberdeen will be without attacker Ryan Hedges for the clash in Baku tomorrow.

The Welsh international suffered an injury in the 2-1 loss to Raith Rovers in the League Cup on Sunday and did not fly out to Azerbaijan.

Hedges netted both goals in the 2-1 defeat of Icelandic side Breidablik in the previous round of the Europa Conference League.

Winger Jonny Hayes also suffered an injury against Raith and left the pitch on a stretcher with his right foot in a boot.

However Hayes recovered in time to fly out to Azerbaijan with the squad.