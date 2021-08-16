Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

UK’s most remote primary school looking for a head teacher

By Calum Petrie
August 16, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Fair Isle is looking for a new head teacher for the island's primary school - the UK's remotest.
Fair Isle is looking for a new head teacher for the island's primary school - the UK's remotest.

The UK’s most remote school is looking for a head teacher.

Fair Isle, which lies midway between Orkney and Shetland, currently has a vacancy at the island’s primary school.

Fair Isle Primary currently has three pupils on the roll.

Both the school’s parent council and Shetland Islands Council described it as a unique opportunity to live and work in a unique part of the world.

Susannah Parnaby, parent council chairwoman, said: “Fair Isle has always been a connected isle, and we are proud to have a school that has enabled our children to develop skills to equip them to pursue diverse careers across the UK and further afield.

“There are lots of opportunities for creative teaching – the children are always keen to get involved with our school garden, and to study the natural world and the island’s culture, with music, knitting and crofting important parts of this.

“For the right person, Fair Isle is a great place to live and provides the opportunity to build relationships with the children and a supportive local community.”

Fair Isle puffin

Island has a population of 60

Known for its famous sweaters, as well as being the birthplace of the fictional character Jimmy Perez from the BBC Series ‘Shetland’, Fair Isle has a population of 60.

Robin Calder, executive manager of quality improvement at Shetland Islands Council, said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for a head teacher, or aspiring head teacher, to join the vibrant community in Fair Isle and continue to take the school forward.

“It’s a beautiful island, renowned worldwide for its scenery, wildlife and knitwear.

“It’s a welcoming and close-knit community, and it offers a fantastic opportunity for any educationalist to develop both professionally and personally.”

The post is permanent and full-time, working 35 hours a week.

A relocation package applies to the post, it attracts a Remote School Allowance, and interview expenses are paid from within the UK.

For more information, visit:

https://myjobscotland.gov.uk/councils/shetland-islands-council/jobs/head-teacher-fair-isle-primary-school-230544

.

More from the Schools and Family team

Huge Lossie family get kitted out for big day

School uniforms: cutting the cost of kitting out your kids

Starting from zero: New teachers during the pandemic

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.