UK’s most remote primary school looking for a head teacher

The UK’s most remote school is looking for a head teacher.

Fair Isle, which lies midway between Orkney and Shetland, currently has a vacancy at the island’s primary school.

Fair Isle Primary currently has three pupils on the roll.

Both the school’s parent council and Shetland Islands Council described it as a unique opportunity to live and work in a unique part of the world.

Susannah Parnaby, parent council chairwoman, said: “Fair Isle has always been a connected isle, and we are proud to have a school that has enabled our children to develop skills to equip them to pursue diverse careers across the UK and further afield.

“There are lots of opportunities for creative teaching – the children are always keen to get involved with our school garden, and to study the natural world and the island’s culture, with music, knitting and crofting important parts of this.

“For the right person, Fair Isle is a great place to live and provides the opportunity to build relationships with the children and a supportive local community.”

Island has a population of 60

Known for its famous sweaters, as well as being the birthplace of the fictional character Jimmy Perez from the BBC Series ‘Shetland’, Fair Isle has a population of 60.

Robin Calder, executive manager of quality improvement at Shetland Islands Council, said: “This is a tremendous opportunity for a head teacher, or aspiring head teacher, to join the vibrant community in Fair Isle and continue to take the school forward.

“It’s a beautiful island, renowned worldwide for its scenery, wildlife and knitwear.

“It’s a welcoming and close-knit community, and it offers a fantastic opportunity for any educationalist to develop both professionally and personally.”

The post is permanent and full-time, working 35 hours a week.

A relocation package applies to the post, it attracts a Remote School Allowance, and interview expenses are paid from within the UK.

For more information, visit:

https://myjobscotland.gov.uk/councils/shetland-islands-council/jobs/head-teacher-fair-isle-primary-school-230544

.

