Fraserburgh win Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup with victory over Formartine

Fraserburgh retained the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup with a 3-1 victory against Formartine United at Harlaw Park.

The Broch fell behind to Scott Lisle’s first half goal but a brace from Paul Campbell and Scott Barbour’s strike meant they triumphed in the competition which was carried over from last season.

Fraserburgh had defeated Formartine 2-1 in October 2019 to win the last Shire Cup final.

This latest success means the Bellslea team have won five of the last nine Aberdeenshire Cups having also lifted the famous old trophy in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2019.

Changes

The sides met on Saturday on the opening weekend of the Highland League season, with Fraserburgh winning 3-0, but both sides made changes.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie made three changes with Ryan Christie, Paul Campbell and Sean Butcher coming into the side.

Formartine boss Paul Lawson made four alterations with Stuart Anderson, Cole Anderson, Andrew Greig and Scott Lisle restored to the team.

Fast start

The game started at a pulsating pace. For the Broch Sean Butcher sent an overhead kick narrowly over and Lewis Davidson couldn’t divert Scott Barbour’s tempting cross into the net in the early stages.

Formartine also had opportunities with Paul Leask saving well from Jonny Smith and Andrew Greig, while Scott Lisle fired into the side-netting after breaking clear down the right.

Davidson could have put Fraserburgh in front on the quarter hour mark, but he blazed over from close range after Ewen Macdonald had parried Butcher’s header from Barbour’s cross.

A couple of minutes later Formartine lost experienced defender Stuart Smith to injury, Andrew Paterson came on.

But that didn’t stop the Pitmedden side taking the lead on 20 minutes.

Lisle found Smith, who headed the ball on first time, for Lisle who had raced into the area and the striker stabbed a finish beyond Leask at his near post.

On the half hour mark Barbour rattled the crossbar from 14 yards after latching onto Butcher’s flick on.

Fraserburgh had another chance soon after but Butcher miscued his finish from close range after being picked out by Bryan Hay’s cross.

In the 39th minute Barbour was denied by the woodwork again.

His low shot coming off the base of the right post after finding space on the right side of the area and being found by Ryan Cowie’s quick free-kick.

Broch respond

Fraserburgh started the second period with an impressive intensity and equalised five minutes after the restart.

Leask’s long ball was misjudged by the Formartine defence and Paul Campbell got there first to head beyond Macdonald.

On 58 minutes Barbour fired Fraserburgh in front with fantastic left-foot shot from 20 yards which flew into the top left corner.

Formartine tried to respond and Leask made a good block at the feet of Lisle to stop him netting his second.

With 20 minutes remaining Jonny Crawford didn’t quite get the contact he was looking for on a volley and it was easy for Leask to catch.

But Fraserburgh secured victory in the 77th minute when Paul Campbell intercepted Paterson’s short backpass, rounded Macdonald and finished into the empty net.