Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

One last chance to catch glimpse of Red Arrows in north-east – but you’ll have to be quick

Communities across the north-east have one last chance to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows today.
By David Mackay
July 22, 2021, 9:33 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Photo of David Mackay
Communities across the north-east could get one last glimpse of the Red Arrows. Pic: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Communities across the north-east could get one last glimpse of the Red Arrows. Pic: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Communities across the north-east have one last chance to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows today.

The scarlet jets wowed crowds with a spectacular display in Peterhead on Wednesday evening.

And the aircraft will take to the sky again today for formation flying as they return to their home base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Where might I see the Red Arrows?

After the display in Peterhead the Red Arrows returned to RAF Lossiemouth for the night.

Crews had been due to perform a display as part of the base’s family day but unfortunately had to cancel due to poor conditions.

Thick cloud continues to shroud parts of the north-east this morning, but communities in Moray, Aberdeenshire and Angus may still get a glimpse of the jets as they head south.

  • 12:10pm – Depart RAF Lossiemouth
  • 12:12pm – South-west of Lhanbryde
  • 12:19pm – Banchory
  • 12:21pm – Edzell Woods
  • 12:23pm – North-east of Letham
  • 12:31pm – North-west of Coldingham
  • 12:50pm – South of Pickering
  • 12:58pm – North-west of Market Rasen
  • 1:00pm – Arrive RAF Scampton

Historic Red Arrows visit to RAF Lossiemouth

During their visit to the north-east the Red Arrows carried out their first formation flying display with the new P-8 Poseidon based at RAF Lossiemouth.

The world famous display team flanked the huge submarine hunter.

The fleet of spy planes has arrived at the Moray base since the Red Arrows since their last visit in 2019.

Group Captain Chris Layden, station commander at RAF Lossiemouth, said: “Since then our runway has been resurfaced, we have grown with a fourth operational Typhoon squadron, continued to deliver 24/7 quick reaction alert – securing the UK’s skies – and we now are home to the UK’s fleet of Poseidon submarine-hunting aircraft.”

The RAF Lossiemouth family and friends day was run as a drive-in event to comply with current Covid regulations from the Scottish Government.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal