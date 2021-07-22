One last chance to catch glimpse of Red Arrows in north-east – but you’ll have to be quick

Communities across the north-east have one last chance to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows today.

The scarlet jets wowed crowds with a spectacular display in Peterhead on Wednesday evening.

And the aircraft will take to the sky again today for formation flying as they return to their home base at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

Where might I see the Red Arrows?

After the display in Peterhead the Red Arrows returned to RAF Lossiemouth for the night.

Crews had been due to perform a display as part of the base’s family day but unfortunately had to cancel due to poor conditions.

Thick cloud continues to shroud parts of the north-east this morning, but communities in Moray, Aberdeenshire and Angus may still get a glimpse of the jets as they head south.

12:10pm – Depart RAF Lossiemouth

12:12pm – South-west of Lhanbryde

12:19pm – Banchory

12:21pm – Edzell Woods

12:23pm – North-east of Letham

12:31pm – North-west of Coldingham

12:50pm – South of Pickering

12:58pm – North-west of Market Rasen

1:00pm – Arrive RAF Scampton

Historic Red Arrows visit to RAF Lossiemouth

During their visit to the north-east the Red Arrows carried out their first formation flying display with the new P-8 Poseidon based at RAF Lossiemouth.

The world famous display team flanked the huge submarine hunter.

This was the view from @RAFRed10’s jet of today’s first-ever #RedArrows and #Poseidon MRA1 mixed formation. It shows how pilot Red 10 and Circus 10 – photographer Corporal Adam Fletcher, sitting in the cockpit’s rear seat – make a great team when photochasing. pic.twitter.com/CtHgUJwWf9 — Red Arrows (@rafredarrows) July 21, 2021

The fleet of spy planes has arrived at the Moray base since the Red Arrows since their last visit in 2019.

Group Captain Chris Layden, station commander at RAF Lossiemouth, said: “Since then our runway has been resurfaced, we have grown with a fourth operational Typhoon squadron, continued to deliver 24/7 quick reaction alert – securing the UK’s skies – and we now are home to the UK’s fleet of Poseidon submarine-hunting aircraft.”

The RAF Lossiemouth family and friends day was run as a drive-in event to comply with current Covid regulations from the Scottish Government.