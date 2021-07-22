Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steam engine which starred in Paddington 2 in the north-east – here’s when and where to spot it

By Craig Munro
July 22, 2021, 9:53 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
The 60163 Tornado steam locomotive, which will arrive in Aberdeen later today. Anna Gowthorpe/PA Wire
A steam engine that starred in one of the biggest British movies of recent years is on its way up to Aberdeen on the first of five trips this year.

The 60163 Tornado, known as The Aberdonian, left from Edinburgh Waverley station at 9.41am to begin its journey along the east coast mainline.

Locomotive enthuasiasts in the north-east will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the engine, which starred in hit film Paddington 2, around lunchtime, as it travels along the dramatic Aberdeenshire coastline towards the Granite City.

Built in 2008, the engine has featured in an episode of Top Gear, and drew plenty of attention for its role in the climactic chase towards the end of 2017’s Paddington 2.

Where to watch

The Aberdonian‘s last station before Aberdeen will be Dundee, where it will arrive at 11.56am before leaving at 12.09.

From there, the engine will carry on north without stopping.

It will pass Laurencekirk at around 1.07pm, and can then be seen at Carmont nine minutes later at around 1.16pm.

After that, the Tornado will pass through the station at Stonehaven at about 1.24pm.

It will travel past Craiginches South – the section of track between Tullos and Torry in Aberdeen – at about 1.41pm.

The engine will cross the bridge beside Duthie Park just afterwards – a great opportunity for some nice pictures – and is due to pull into Aberdeen Station at 1.47pm.

The full details of the route, including stops outside the north-east, can be found here.

About the engine

Younger than it looks, the 60163 Tornado was completed in 2008 after 18 years of fundraising and construction – though its design dates back to the A1 class locomotives that were built in the late 1940s.

It was the first main line steam locomotive to be built for the UK since 1961.

In 2009, the Tornado was given its forceful name by HRH Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as a tribute to the crews who flew RAF Tornado fast jets during the first Gulf War.

It has certainly lived up to its speedy name, reaching 100mph during secret night-time tests four years ago and becoming the first steam engine to reach such high speeds since the 1960s.

Currently serving as The Aberdonian, the locomotive is making five trips between Edinburgh and Aberdeen this year, with eight more lined up for 2022.

