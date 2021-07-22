A steam engine that starred in one of the biggest British movies of recent years is on its way up to Aberdeen on the first of five trips this year.

The 60163 Tornado, known as The Aberdonian, left from Edinburgh Waverley station at 9.41am to begin its journey along the east coast mainline.

Locomotive enthuasiasts in the north-east will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the engine, which starred in hit film Paddington 2, around lunchtime, as it travels along the dramatic Aberdeenshire coastline towards the Granite City.

Built in 2008, the engine has featured in an episode of Top Gear, and drew plenty of attention for its role in the climactic chase towards the end of 2017’s Paddington 2.

Where to watch

The Aberdonian‘s last station before Aberdeen will be Dundee, where it will arrive at 11.56am before leaving at 12.09.

From there, the engine will carry on north without stopping.

It will pass Laurencekirk at around 1.07pm, and can then be seen at Carmont nine minutes later at around 1.16pm.

Have you ever seen a more British picture ? Today we throwback to the Household Cavalry joining us on The Ticket to Ride in September last year. #armedforcesday #householdcavalry #a1slt 📸Credit: CAG Photography pic.twitter.com/OzMFsHXP9m — 60163 Tornado (@60163_Tornado) June 24, 2021

After that, the Tornado will pass through the station at Stonehaven at about 1.24pm.

It will travel past Craiginches South – the section of track between Tullos and Torry in Aberdeen – at about 1.41pm.

The engine will cross the bridge beside Duthie Park just afterwards – a great opportunity for some nice pictures – and is due to pull into Aberdeen Station at 1.47pm.

The full details of the route, including stops outside the north-east, can be found here.

About the engine

Younger than it looks, the 60163 Tornado was completed in 2008 after 18 years of fundraising and construction – though its design dates back to the A1 class locomotives that were built in the late 1940s.

It was the first main line steam locomotive to be built for the UK since 1961.

In 2009, the Tornado was given its forceful name by HRH Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as a tribute to the crews who flew RAF Tornado fast jets during the first Gulf War.

It has certainly lived up to its speedy name, reaching 100mph during secret night-time tests four years ago and becoming the first steam engine to reach such high speeds since the 1960s.

Currently serving as The Aberdonian, the locomotive is making five trips between Edinburgh and Aberdeen this year, with eight more lined up for 2022.