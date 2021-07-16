Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Daily coronavirus cases in Scotland at their lowest so far this month

By Lauren Robertson
July 16, 2021, 2:03 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Covid test centre.
Covid test centre.

The number of positive coronavirus tests reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours is the lowest in July so far.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show that 2,047 positive cases have been reported across the country.

Figures have not been this low since June 25 when there were 1,757 positive cases.

Hospital admissions and death rates have also dropped since July 15.

There are currently 532 people in hospital being treated for Covid-19, 48 of whom are in intensive care.

Five deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, six less than yesterday’s 11.

The majority of cases are still concentrated in the NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde and NHS Lothian areas, however the latter has now overtaken the former.

Regional figures

NHS Grampian has moved from having the fifth highest case rates to the sixth.

There are now 158 positive cases in the area, less than yesterday’s 187.

As with the country as a whole, the number of people in hospital with the virus has decreased.

There are now 31 people in hospital being treated for Covid, five in ICU.

Vaccinations

3,963,502 people across the country have now received their first dose of the Covid vaccine.

The number of people who have received their second dose has also risen to 2,940,202.

Scotland is set to move to a modified level 0 restrictions on Monday, July 19.

As restrictions are due to ease in a matter of days, hospitality bosses across the north and north-east have reacted to the news.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.

Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal