Declan Gallagher arrives at Aberdeen as he officially signs on at Pittodrie By Sean Wallace June 29, 2021, 2:50 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm Aberdeen's Scotland international Declan Gallagher is suspended for the first leg. Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher has arrived at Pittodrie on a two-year deal. The 30-year-old today met up with his new Aberdeen team-mates at Cormack Park. Gallagher was set to go out of contract at Motherwell this summer but had reached a pre-contract agreement to join Aberdeen. The centre-back remained a Motherwell player whilst on international duty at Euro 2020 with the Scotland squad. Gallagher failed to secure game in the three Group D matches before Scotland exited at the group stage following a 3-1 loss to Croatia. He was an unused substitute in the defeat by Croatia at Hampden last week. 👀 Cormack Park from the sky… pic.twitter.com/EMVkkqI1mv — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 29, 2021 Capped nine times by Scotland the defender has been given the number five at Aberdeen.