15 photos showcasing the Gadle Braes Bonfire 2021 in Peterhead

By Katherine Ferries
November 6, 2021, 11:57 am Updated: November 6, 2021, 1:16 pm

Hundreds travelled to the Gadle Braes Bonfire 2021 in Peterhead.
The first bonfire night since 2019.

Excited children waved their sparklers and watched the bonfire on the 5th November 2021

All photos by Scott Baxter

Gadle Braes Bonfire 2021
Volunteers help light the bonfire together
Little Rio with mum
Arthur, Oksana, Aivars.
Debbie Gray with Ellie-Jay and Aaliyah-May.
The Anderson family
A little girl plays with a sparklers.
Gadle Braes Bonfire 2021
Friends and family watch on as the bonfire burns
All smiles from this happy family
A young child waving a sparkler
Laughing whilst enjoying the warmth from the bonfire.
A silhouette stands at the bonfire
The flames burn through the wooden pallets

Here are the fireworks displays taking place across Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Islands

 

 

