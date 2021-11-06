15 photos showcasing the Gadle Braes Bonfire 2021 in Peterhead By Katherine Ferries November 6, 2021, 11:57 am Updated: November 6, 2021, 1:16 pm Hundreds travelled to the Gadle Braes Bonfire 2021 in Peterhead. The first bonfire night since 2019. Excited children waved their sparklers and watched the bonfire on the 5th November 2021 All photos by Scott Baxter Gadle Braes Bonfire 2021 Volunteers help light the bonfire together Little Rio with mum Arthur, Oksana, Aivars. Debbie Gray with Ellie-Jay and Aaliyah-May. The Anderson family A little girl plays with a sparklers. Gadle Braes Bonfire 2021 Friends and family watch on as the bonfire burns All smiles from this happy family A young child waving a sparkler Laughing whilst enjoying the warmth from the bonfire. A silhouette stands at the bonfire The flames burn through the wooden pallets Here are the fireworks displays taking place across Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Islands Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up