RediscoverABDN: From dusk to dawn, glowing landscapes capture mystery and magic of north-east

As we near the end of the year’s photo competition, we have found the winner for this month’s theme which featured epic sunrises and sunsets – and what a bumper crop of stunning pics we had to choose from.

With beautiful coastlines, countryside and urban landscapes, it is no surprise that readers stepped up to send us their finest pictures of the city and its surroundings, all captured in the warm glow of sunrise and sunsets.

With a tough choice on the judges’ hands, Carms Ramos was eventually declared the winner with her image of Cruden Bay at sunrise – after making a last-minute decision to enter the competition.

Setting the scene

Taken a few years back in March, Carms, who lives in Aberdeen with her partner and their six-year-old son, remembers the morning well.

“It’s was next to Slains Castle, where there’s a ragged coast,” says Carms. “I went close to the edge just to get the perfect shot I wanted. It was so cold that morning but when I’m out, and I’m enjoying it, I don’t feel it.”

Carms, a former care home worker and now full-time mum, has her hands full when her partner is working offshore, but she always makes time for her hobby,

“I like landscape photography,” she says. “I do portraits as well, but it really has to be in the elements. It’s a beautiful country that we have here in Scotland – everywhere you go – and that’s what led me to get into photography.”

November’s RediscoverADBN entries:

Joining an Aberdeen photography club helped kickstart her passion and Carms soon bought a Canon DSLR to help develop her skills. Now she regularly heads out with friends from the club to capture the shire in action.

The 42-year-old said: “We meet up and take sunrise photos at the beach. It’s so different when you go out with like-minded people, where you have the same passion and hobby.”

Carms plans to get out her camera once more to see if she can find a suitable shot for next month’s competition – the final of the year – where readers can enter their pics for the festive theme of Christmas in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Spoiled for choice

Chris Foy, CEO, VisitAberdeenshire, said: “At this time of year the skies above the region provide us with a spectacular display of colours.

“We were truly spoiled for choice and selecting a winning image for this month’s theme of ‘epic sunrises and sunsets’ was tough.”

“We chose the winning photo because of its sense of mystery around the Cruden Bay coastline and the stunning sunrise lighting up the waters below.

“The next festive theme is your last chance to enter our Rediscover photography competition, where we’ll select an overall winner from the images submitted during the last twelve months to win a special staycation prize.”

After this month, one winner will be in with a chance to bag the big prize of a luxury Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire staycation weekend, along with a photography voucher.

December’s theme is Christmas in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with the closing date for entries Sunday December 12. The winner will be contacted via direct message and the image announced in the Evening Express and on VisitAberdeenshire’s social media channels.

Our winning entries will be showcased in a special pull-out in the Evening Express when the overall winner will be revealed.