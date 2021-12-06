Person hit by train on railway line in Angus

An error occurred. Please try again.

A person has been hit by a train on the railway line in Angus.

Initial reports said the incident took place between Arbroath and Dundee but it now appears it is between Dundee and Montrose.

It is understood that the person has died. Emergency services are at the scene.

ScotRail say that all trains between Dundee and Aberdeen have stopped.

Signs at Carnoustie Station state that trains have stopped running between Dundee and Aberdeen “due to an emergency being dealt with on the line between Dundee and Montrose.”

ScotRail tweeted earlier: “Sadly, a person has been hit by a train between Arbroath and Dundee.

“While the emergency services attend, we can’t run any trains through the area.”

Passengers are being advised they can use tickets on the Stagecoach 73 & 73A buses between Dundee, Arbroath and all stations in between.

British Transport Police have been approached for a statement.

More to follow