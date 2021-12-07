Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RGU Graduations: Peterhead woman juggles busy home life and two jobs to become a Master of Laws

By Daniel Boal
December 7, 2021, 7:13 pm
Emma Lovie LLM Oil, Gas and Renewable Energy Law. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
A dedicated Peterhead woman balanced her home life and two jobs to secure her masters degree.

Having always wanted to do something with law, Emma Lovie took her chance after receiving an e-mail about postgraduate studies at RGU.

The 38-year-old was already working full-time as a research associate for a local biotechnology company and part-time position as a duty manager at a restaurant, but she did not let that stop her.

Today, as she crossed the stage at Aberdeen Music Hall to collect her LLM in oil, gas and renewable energy, her husband and father cheered from the audience.

New degree, new job

Mrs Lovie, who graduated from RGU with a degree in forensic science back in 2006,  believes people waiting for the right time should “just go for it.”

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted with what I’ve achieved.

“I’ve been away from higher education for a long time now, and to have managed to get a master’s with merit while working two jobs during a pandemic—and as an older student—is definitely something I am proud of.”

The new degree has given her the experience in critically assessing key legal and contractual issues, and she has already been offered a promotion and the position of quality manager with her current employer.

She added: “I’ve worked in the science industry from when I first graduated.

“I was starting to feel it was time for a change of direction, and that is when the e-mail arrived. The fact that the course was aimed at the energy sector—an industry I have worked in for many years—was the first thing that caught my attention.

“I feel this degree has allowed me to develop a broader understanding of the world we live in today and it’s rewarding to be able to apply my studies to certain aspects of this new position with regards to contract law.”

