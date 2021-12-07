RGU Graduations: Peterhead woman juggles busy home life and two jobs to become a Master of Laws

A dedicated Peterhead woman balanced her home life and two jobs to secure her masters degree.

Having always wanted to do something with law, Emma Lovie took her chance after receiving an e-mail about postgraduate studies at RGU.

The 38-year-old was already working full-time as a research associate for a local biotechnology company and part-time position as a duty manager at a restaurant, but she did not let that stop her.

Today, as she crossed the stage at Aberdeen Music Hall to collect her LLM in oil, gas and renewable energy, her husband and father cheered from the audience.

New degree, new job

Mrs Lovie, who graduated from RGU with a degree in forensic science back in 2006, believes people waiting for the right time should “just go for it.”

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted with what I’ve achieved.

“I’ve been away from higher education for a long time now, and to have managed to get a master’s with merit while working two jobs during a pandemic—and as an older student—is definitely something I am proud of.”

The new degree has given her the experience in critically assessing key legal and contractual issues, and she has already been offered a promotion and the position of quality manager with her current employer.

She added: “I’ve worked in the science industry from when I first graduated.

“I was starting to feel it was time for a change of direction, and that is when the e-mail arrived. The fact that the course was aimed at the energy sector—an industry I have worked in for many years—was the first thing that caught my attention.

“I feel this degree has allowed me to develop a broader understanding of the world we live in today and it’s rewarding to be able to apply my studies to certain aspects of this new position with regards to contract law.”