Three charged in connection with alleged attempted murder at Aberdeen flats

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in Aberdeen.

A 30-year-old man was found injured within the stairwell of Greig Court on Gerrard Street at around 11am on Monday, December 6.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to receive treatment for serious injuries.

Two women, aged 29 and 26, and a 35-year-old man have now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are all expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, December 15.

Detective Inspector Jamie Sherlock, from Aberdeen CID, said: “Violent crime will not be tolerated in Aberdeen and I would like to pass on our thanks to everybody who has helped with our investigation into this incident.”