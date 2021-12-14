Nicola Sturgeon asks Scots to limit socialising but stresses ‘Christmas isn’t cancelled’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nicola Sturgeon has asked Scots to limit contact to just three households before and after Christmas as she warns Omicron is spreading faster than any other variant.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament today, the First Minister warned cases of the new Covid-19 strain are increasing “exponentially”.

Ms Sturgeon stressed though she is “not asking anyone to cancel Christmas” and the measures are not a legal requirement.

Limit social interactions

The advice is that people should limit social interactions as much as they can before and after family celebrations on or around December 25.

Ms Sturgeon said: “We are not banning or restricting household mixing in law as before. We understand the negative impact this has on mental health and wellbeing.

“But we are asking people to cut down as much as possible the number of people outside our own households that we are interacting with just now.

“This will help break transmission chains.”

On Christmas Day itself, she said the government is not proposing any limits whatsoever on the number of households attending.

Places of worship will also remain open with “appropriate mitigations”, she said.

Tightening of rules for hospitality and retail

The First Minister did however announce new legally-enforceable measures on businesses.

Shops have been told to bring back social distancing, as was the case at the start of the pandemic, while pubs must put in place measures to avoid crowding.

This could mean customers being required to order from tables again.

It is also now a legal duty for all employers to enable those who were working from home at the start of the pandemic, to do so again.

More guidance on all the measures required will be released later this week.

News ‘not what anyone wants to hear’

Ms Sturgeon added: “Let me be clear, we do not do this lightly. I know how hard it is.

“Please believe me when I say I would not be asking for yet more sacrifice if I did not genuinely consider this to be necessary in the face of a threat that is very real.”

The First Minister said she understands the news is “not what anyone wants to hear”, particularly in the run up to Christmas but that the risk from Omicron is “clear”.

The number of Omicron Covid cases in Scotland is now at 296 with 110 new cases reported today.

A tightening of the rules had been expected today after Humza Yousaf warned yesterday more restrictions were “inevitable”.