Aberdeen man found seriously injured in block of flats

By Denny Andonova
December 8, 2021, 8:41 am Updated: December 8, 2021, 8:44 am
A man is being treated in hospital after he was left with serious injuries in a block of flats in Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old was found within the stairwell of Greig Court on Gerrard Street at around 11am on Monday, December 6.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Detectives are now appealing for information to piece what happened and find out how the man came to be injured.

Detective Inspector Graeme Skene said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into the incident and how this man came to be injured.

“I would urge anyone who may be able to help us to come forward.

“If you may have seen or heard a disturbance within the flats or the surrounding area then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is called to call police on 101, quoting incident 0975 of December 6, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

