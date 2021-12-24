Shetland man to stick to dry land this Christmas after recalling tale of how RNLI crew, including his brother, saved his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shetland man to stick to dry land this Christmas after recalling tale of how RNLI crew, including his brother, saved his life

By Chris MacLennan
December 24, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 24, 2021, 11:02 am
John-Arthur Wilson will be keeping his feet firmly on dry ground this Christmas
Christmas day 2020 was an eventful one for two brothers in Shetland.

As lifeboat volunteer Steven Wilson had just polished off his festive meal with his wife and children, he received a terrifying call.

His brother John-Arthur Robertson, an experienced fisherman, had suffered engine failure whilst travelling to the harbour at Clousta.

John-Arthur was fishing for crab and lobster to sell on Boxing Day.

With his small creel boat stranded in deep water, it began drifting dangerously close to rocky cliffs as conditions worsened.

‘It was just another day’

“I’ve been on boats all my life,” recounts John-Arthur.

“When I left the pier it was a calm, clear moonlit night.

“I felt no worries – it was just another day.”

However, luck was not on his side.

The engine of his boat, battling ferociously against the tide, eventually gave up the ghost and stopped after overheating.

Gale force winds and huge seas battered John-Arthur and his boat.

In a desperate bid to secure his vessel, he decided to drop his anchor.

However, the water was so deep the boat was forced to within touching distance of the cliffs before it touched the seabed.

Identifying he was in danger, John-Arthur called his brother – and then the coastguard.

Aith lifeboat was requested with Steven taking up his berth on board.

‘My heart was in my mouth’

Steven said: “I knew he was in big trouble.

“My heart was in my mouth.

“I could feel the adrenaline pumping in every part of my body.”

Steven Wilson feared the worst after being called away just after finishing his Christmas meal

It took 20 minutes for the lifeboat to reach the stricken boat, where Steven and his crew mates tried desperately to throw a line to John-Arthur, hampered by high winds and pitching seas.

After three attempts, a line was finally secured and the lifeboat was able to begin the journey back to Aith.

Upon arrival, the brothers were reunited and able to return to finish Christmas Day with their loved ones.

“Back at home, the reality of how close John-Arthur had come to losing his life sank in”, Steven added.

A line was eventually attached bringing the scary ordeal to an end

The experience hasn’t stopped John-Arthur from going back to sea.

He has conceded though that he will be sticking firmly to dry land this Christmas Day, choosing to spend the day with his large family.

Christmas planned on dry land this year for John-Arthur

“I have more respect for the sea since the rescue and I will definitely appreciate Christmas more this year,” John-Arthur added.

“Most of the crew are family friends. It was a huge comfort to know that they were coming to help me.

“I’m only here this Christmas thanks to the RNLI – they’re worth their weight in gold.

“I’d encourage anyone to give what they can this Christmas, so that crews like my brother’s can be here to help people like me again this year – and in the years to come.”

John-Arthur has praised the crew who saved his life

Over the past decade, lifeboats like Aith’s have launched over 1,200 times and helped over 600 people during the Christmas period.

Last year alone, RNLI lifeboat crews launched 111 times over the festive season.

Donations to the lifesaving resource can be made at: RNLI.org/Xmas

