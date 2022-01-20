Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Police outline new approach to combat violence against women and girls in Scotland

By Craig Munro
January 20, 2022, 1:04 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 1:48 pm
A sign made for a Reclaim the Streets march, organised following the murder of Sarah Everard. Picture by Kim Cessford

Police Scotland has started work on a new strategy for combatting violence against women and girls, following criticism of the way such crimes are tackled across the UK.

The development was discussed at a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) on Wednesday, where attendees drew attention to a “shifting and increasingly complex landscape” making it necessary to adapt.

Significant attention has been focused on the issue in the wake of a series of shocking crimes in the past two years, including the murder of Sarah Everard by a Metropolitan police officer in 2020.

Increase in recorded sexual crimes

Recent statistics show the number of recorded sexual crimes increased by more than 13% in 2021/22 compared to the previous year, with the number of rapes rising by 12%.

A report from the SPA meeting says there is “evidenced growth in both volume and complexity of crimes, occurring within public, private and virtual space environments” but the increasing figures could also partially “be attributed to increased public trust and confidence in the policing response”.

The number of recorded domestic abuse incidents has increased each year for the last five years. The most recent figure is 65,251 – a 4% rise from 2019/20.

The report highlights steps that have already been taken, such as the ‘That Guy’ campaign which called on men to spot troubling behaviour in their friends.

That campaign is described as a “resounding success”, gathering 2.9 million views on Twitter and being shared millions of times on other social networks to an “overwhelmingly positive” reaction.

The new “bespoke” approach, titled Police Scotland Strategy to Tackle Violence Against Women and Girls, has a target of promoting respect and ensuring women can “live free from all forms of violence, abuse, exploitation and harassment”.

The report adds: “The strategy will recognise the impact of broader societal issues, the need for attitudinal and cultural change and seek to inspire and influence change through education, intervention, prevention and the robust pursuit of perpetrators.”

Examining the social implications of these efforts, it concludes: “There exists a genuine appetite for change within our communities.

“It is imperative that our response considers intersectionality issues, those from different marginalised or minoritised groups, and caters to the diversity of all women and girls in Scotland, hearing and understanding their bespoke experiences.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal