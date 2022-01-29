Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Malik LIVE: Updates as wind warnings in place across north and north-east

By Michelle Henderson
January 29, 2022, 7:19 am Updated: January 29, 2022, 8:16 am
Yellow and amber weather warnings are in place as Storm Malik hits.
Follow our live blog for the latest on Storm Malik.

Covering the entire east coast from Elgin to Eyemouth, the warning tells people to expect power cuts, some damage to buildings and the risk of injuries and danger to life from flying debris and large waves.

It will remain in effect for a large portion of Saturday, beginning at 7am and due to come to an end at 3pm – though the worst of the winds, forecast to be in excess of 75mph, are expected to be in the morning.

The storm – named Malik by the Danish Meteorological Institute – is likely to disrupt transport on roads, rail, sea and in the air, with some routes facing closure.

Aberdeenshire Council’s incident management team met today, and will continue to meet throughout the weekend to assess how services are being deployed.

Follow everything that happens throughout the day on our live blog below:

