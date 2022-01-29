Storm Malik LIVE: Updates as wind warnings in place across north and north-east

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Follow our live blog for the latest on Storm Malik.

Covering the entire east coast from Elgin to Eyemouth, the warning tells people to expect power cuts, some damage to buildings and the risk of injuries and danger to life from flying debris and large waves.

It will remain in effect for a large portion of Saturday, beginning at 7am and due to come to an end at 3pm – though the worst of the winds, forecast to be in excess of 75mph, are expected to be in the morning.

The storm – named Malik by the Danish Meteorological Institute – is likely to disrupt transport on roads, rail, sea and in the air, with some routes facing closure.

Aberdeenshire Council’s incident management team met today, and will continue to meet throughout the weekend to assess how services are being deployed.

Follow everything that happens throughout the day on our live blog below: