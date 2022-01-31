O2 and Openreach outages leave Aberdeenshire residents cut off in wake of storms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Customers on the 02 network and Openreach are reporting problems today.

Phones and internet services have been hit by the recent weather, when gusts of up to 90mph were recorded.

The network says that due to damage from Storms Malik and Corrie, disruption to the service may be likely throughout the day.

SSEN is currently working to restore power lines across the region, and have identified two major faults in the Stonehaven and Deeside areas.

On the 02 site, a check for a postcode in the Stonehaven area states: “Looks like a nearby phone mast isn’t working as it should, sorry.

“Our engineers are likely to be on the case already, and your service might come and go until we fix it.”

A spokesman for 02 said: “Customers in Aberdeenshire and the surrounding areas may experience some disruption to their services today as the power supply to our network has been impacted by storms Malik and Corrie.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and working with the power company to restore full service for our customers as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Openreach said it was experiencing “significant” network damage on the east coast following the storms.

‘Report problem to help us’

A spokeswoman for digital network Openreach said: “Our engineers are working flat out to repair multiple faults.

“In Deeside, power loss has affected our services to many homes and businesses and in some areas we’re experiencing difficulties getting access to our network due to damage blocking roads.

“Unlike power networks, our overhead lines tend to serve small groups of properties and individual homes.

“We’re urging people to report problems to their service providers as soon as they can to help us identify and repair faults, especially if they still don’t have service once power is restored.

“It goes without saying we’re sorry for any disruption meantime and we hope everyone is OK and staying safe.”

To check for service faults in your area, visit bt.com check service status.

