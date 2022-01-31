Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
O2 and Openreach outages leave Aberdeenshire residents cut off in wake of storms

By Louise Glen
January 31, 2022, 11:44 am Updated: January 31, 2022, 3:57 pm
02 say customers in Aberdeenshire may experience problems today.
Customers on the 02 network and Openreach are reporting problems today.

Phones and internet services have been hit by the recent weather, when gusts of up to 90mph were recorded.

The network says that due to damage from Storms Malik and Corrie, disruption to the service may be likely throughout the day.

SSEN is currently working to restore power lines across the region, and have identified two major faults in the Stonehaven and Deeside areas.

On the 02 site, a check for a postcode in the Stonehaven area states: “Looks like a nearby phone mast isn’t working as it should, sorry.

“Our engineers are likely to be on the case already, and your service might come and go until we fix it.”

A spokesman for 02 said: “Customers in Aberdeenshire and the surrounding areas may experience some disruption to their services today as the power supply to our network has been impacted by storms Malik and Corrie.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and working with the power company to restore full service for our customers as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Openreach said it was experiencing “significant” network damage on the east coast following the storms.

Fettercairn pole damage. Supplied by Openreach.

‘Report problem to help us’

A spokeswoman for digital network Openreach said: “Our engineers are working flat out to repair multiple faults.

“In Deeside, power loss has affected our services to many homes and businesses and in some areas we’re experiencing difficulties getting access to our network due to damage blocking roads.

“Unlike power networks, our overhead lines tend to serve small groups of properties and individual homes.

“We’re urging people to report problems to their service providers as soon as they can to help us identify and repair faults, especially if they still don’t have service once power is restored.

“It goes without saying we’re sorry for any disruption meantime and we hope everyone is OK and staying safe.”

To check for service faults in your area, visit bt.com check service status.

