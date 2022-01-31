SSEN confirm 37,000 homes still without power – and warn it could be Tuesday before it is restored

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Engineers working to restore power to 37,000 homes have said it could be Tuesday night before it is fully back on.

Helicopters will be scouting the power lines across the north-east today to identify the issues, as Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) remains on red alert following the weekend storms.

Storms Malik and Corrie have battered much of the north and north-east, just a little over two months since Storm Arwen hit and again, knocked out the power for days.

Network provider SSEN has said it may be tomorrow night before the power is fully restored – with two major faults in Deeside and Stonehaven.

It comes amid a yellow ice warning from the Met Office for Grampian and the Highlands.

Helicopters checking lines today

Graham Keddie, SSEN director of corporate affairs, told Good Morning Scotland that 7,000 homes are still without power from Storm Malik, with a further 30,000 from last night’s Storm Corrie.

Mr Keddie said: “We will focus on large populations today, with teams are scouting the lines with helicopters.

“I want to apologise to customers, we know it is difficult. We have made 21 arrangements to provide hot food to customers.

“We are communicating with customers and we are arranging additional support, then they can get alternative accommodation and we will reimburse their cost.”

The Met Office said 92mph winds were recorded in Stornoway at 7pm on Sunday evening and Inverbervie at midnight.

‘Carbon copy’ of Storm Arwen

Douglas Morrison, from Kemnay, is one of those without power and said it felt very similar to Storm Arwen back in November.

He told Good Morning Scotland: “We got power for three hours yesterday then the winds got up again.

“We took a torch to bed with us, and almost immediately the power went off again. We are back to where we were.

“It is like a carbon copy of last time with Storm Arwen.”

“In Kemnay a burger van was put on by the power company so we went down for some breakfast.

“As soon as the power came on yesterday the spirits totally changed. In the last four storms we have had three power cuts. I don’t know if the storms are more intense or if there is a weakness in the network.

“It is a little bit depressing.”

Pauline Thom, from Huntly, is not only struggling with the lack of power to stay warm or make food, but also Covid.

“I have got Covid so I can not go out and access food or get water or anything,” she told the radio programme.

“I have tried phoning the electric company and Scottish Water but I can’t get through. I can not get on the internet so my sons are coming back and forth. I had a chipper last night and bless, the chipper sent me some free water.

“Everything in the freezer has totally gone.”

‘Cumulative effects’ of storm slowing restoration

An SSEN spokeswoman said: “The main areas which continue to be affected are rural Aberdeenshire, with pockets of customers also off supply in Angus, the Highlands, the Moray Coast and Perthshire.

“Due to the cumulative impact of Storm Malik and the anticipated damage caused by Storm Corrie, SSEN expects that full customer restoration will extend into the early part of this week, particularly in rural areas in Aberdeenshire.

“For customers without power who need support and are unable to make alternative arrangements to stay with family or a friend, SSEN will reimburse reasonable costs for alternative accommodation.

To help support communities, Aberdeenshire Council’s Live Life Aberdeenshire sites (those with power) will be open from 9am today.

SSEN is urging people to not approach any damage to its equipment and instead, report it to SSEN by calling 105 or via its Power Track App and engineers will investigate as soon as possible.