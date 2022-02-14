Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News

Rikki Cruden: Urgent appeal for missing 16-year-old Paisley boy who may have travelled to Aberdeen to meet family and friends

By Joe Cawthorn
February 14, 2022, 11:49 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 4:44 pm
Rikki Cruden could have travelled to Aberdeen
Rikki Cruden could have travelled to Aberdeen

A 16-year-old boy who is believed to have travelled to Aberdeen from Paisley to meet with friends and family has been reported missing after not returning home.

Rikki Cruden left the Goudie Street area of Paisley around 6.30am on Friday, February 11, to visit family and friends in Aberdeen and was due to return that night but has not done so.

He is thought to have travelled to Aberdeen on the train.

He is described as 5ft 4ins, of slim build with short, dark hair. When last seen he was wearing a black jacket.

Sergeant Terence Brady said: “Rikki was due to return to Paisley but he has not done so and concerns are increasing for his welfare. He is understood to have travelled by train.

“If anyone has seen Rikki or knows where he is then please call us. Likewise, if Rikki sees this appeal, then please get in touch to let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 3499 of Saturday, 12 February, 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal