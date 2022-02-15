Highland Council considers action plans to tackle littering, wild camping and toileting in tourism hotspots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland Council considers action plans to tackle littering, wild camping and toileting in tourism hotspots

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
February 15, 2022, 5:11 pm Updated: February 15, 2022, 5:27 pm
The Fairy Pools and wider Glen Brittle area of Skye are one of four hot spots to receive investment from Highland Council. Photo: Getty Images/iStock
The Fairy Pools and wider Glen Brittle area of Skye are one of four hot spots to receive investment from Highland Council. Photo: Getty Images/iStock

Councillors will tomorrow consider detailed plans to tackle tourism in four visitor hotspots in the Highlands.

The hotspots include Durness, Glenbrittle, Assynt and the Road to the Isles. The council’s access rangers say these areas are struggling to cope with the explosion in visitor numbers since the pandemic.

The Highlands attracted 2.9 million overnight visitors in 2019 and 9.6 million day trips. These visitors added £1.6 billion to the local economy.

However, these figures are pre-pandemic, and the growth in the staycation market suggests the real totals will be much higher.

Take Durness in north-west Sutherland, for instance. The tiny village has a population of just 250. Yet that population swells to up to 1,000 every night in the summer.

Larger tourist areas have the infrastructure to cope, for the most part. That’s not the case for the rural areas on the NC500.

With that in mind, Highland Council’s seasonal access rangers have compiled a detailed 168-page report for tomorrow’s meeting of the tourism committee.

The report sets out common challenges across the four hot spots, and a range of ideas to get to grips with tourism.

£1.5 million action plan

While the report offers specific action points for each area, the themes are common across all four. These are traffic congestion and verge parking, informal overnight camping, wild fires, littering, toileting and antisocial behaviour, to name a few.

Highland Council says irresponsible tourism is damaging fragile ecosystems and threatening the livelihood of local farmers and crofters. It’s no fun for the tourists either.

Unable to cope with the swell in numbers, many of these areas have little in the way of public toilets, camping facilities, access paths, signage or hospitality.

All this has led to tensions with the locals, with many areas fearing a loss of their community identity.

Highland Council’s seasonal access rangers aim to improve visitor behaviour. Photo from Highland Council.

Highland Council has set aside £1.5m to tackle the problem.

The proposed visitor management budget for 2022 includes £350,000 for seasonal access rangers, £240,000 for road management, £190,000 for public toilets, £160,000 for parking management and £55,000 for motorhome facilities.

With this money, the report proposes a range of measures across the four hotspots.

Some of these actions are strategic, such as hiring permanent destination management officers and seasonal wardens, and bringing stakeholders together into destination management forums.

Other measures are practical: improving the road network, especially single track roads, and resurfacing car parks. Then there’s the matter of signage, which is patchy and unenforceable.

The council suggests a more coherent ‘narrative’ to explain the rules of the Outdoor Access Code and provide information and advice about each area.

Looking abroad

The council is also looking at what other areas are doing. The report for the tourism committee highlights the ‘Love the Glen’ campaign fronted by the National Trust for Scotland in Glencoe.

Then there’s the stricter approach taken at Loch Lomond, where bylaws have been used to create restricted camping zones with a £500 fine.

The report even looks across the Channel to France, where graphic-led information boards provide quick and easy visitor guides.

If Highland councillors approve the tourism plans tomorrow, many of the local priority actions will happen straight away.

With those four hotspots under control, the council then plans to turn its attention to other areas.

The ultimate aim? To strike the delicate balance between a booming tourist economy and a sustainable, thriving community.

