Revealed: New images show the future plans for Aberdeen’s beach

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striking new images have emerged which give a detailed look at plans for the £100 million regeneration of Aberdeen’s beach.

As part of the council’s City Centre Masterplan a concept entitled “Rope Works” has been selected to help transform the waterfront area.

It is hoped the design will not only better connect the beach to the city centre but also make it a more vibrant and engaging place to spend time.

And, if all goes to plan, the majority of the work – not including the new Aberdeen FC stadium – could be complete by the end of 2024.

The regeneration of the area will include a new amphitheatre, events field and see the preservation of the Beach Ballroom.

If it goes ahead as planned, the city’s Christmas markets, fireworks displays and outdoor concert events could all be held there.

The main talking point of the beach masterplan to date has been the potential move for the Dons to a newly built stadium.

But the new designs released today show the stadium is only the beginning.

Designers claim the selected concept has been inspired by the way a rope weaves, unravelling into strands.

Following this example, the beach design forms a network of footpaths and

routes which extend down from the Castlegate, along the Beach Boulevard and open up towards the heart of the masterplan.

Beach plans to return Beach Ballroom to ‘former glory’

The plans say they want the cash injection into the area to return the ballroom “to its

former glory when it was known as the ‘People’s Ballroom’.”

“This needs to recognise the buildings heritage and historic significance whilst equipping it for the future as a modern events venue,” it adds.

The plans also highlight the benefit of being able to share and link facilities associated with the new Dons stadium and leisure facilities.

The sandy coastline could be home to what the report calls a “dynamic waterfront”, peppered with beach huts and a potential new pier.

A relatively “light touch” of intervention is proposed for Broad Hill.

The report suggests this could include the improvement of the existing paths, additional tree planting, and the creation of up to two new viewpoints or sculptures, to “take advantage of the expansive views”.

Plans for a “Gateway Building” are afoot which is hoped will act as a sculptural landmark at the entrance to the Urban Park.

The hope is that it will create a sense of “arrival” to the beachfront. As people get closer to the water, the structure is designed to draw people in from the city centre.

And in order to add to the “wow” factor, the council hopes the gateway will be used for public art, feature lighting and additional sculptures.

Aberdeen beach plans could be transformational for how people view city

The plans are being hailed as something which could “change the way that current and potential future residents and visitors experience and view the city”.

The report concludes “it can deliver a series of event and experience spaces that can give people reasons to visit the areas, and to stay in the area for longer than

they would otherwise.

“This in turn can serve as a catalyst to increase visitor spend in the City Centre’s existing retail, leisure and hospitality businesses, and could encourage

more people to live in and invest in the city.”