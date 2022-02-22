Revealed: New images show the future plans for Aberdeen’s beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Revealed: New images show the future plans for Aberdeen’s beach

By Rebecca Buchan
February 22, 2022, 1:09 pm
New images have been released of plans for Aberdeen beach.
Striking new images have emerged which give a detailed look at plans for the £100 million regeneration of Aberdeen’s beach.

As part of the council’s City Centre Masterplan a concept entitled “Rope Works” has been selected to help transform the waterfront area.

It is hoped the design will not only better connect the beach to the city centre but also make it a more vibrant and engaging place to spend time.

And, if all goes to plan, the majority of the work – not including the new Aberdeen FC stadium – could be complete by the end of 2024.

The regeneration of the area will include a new amphitheatre, events field and see the preservation of the Beach Ballroom.

If it goes ahead as planned, the city’s Christmas markets, fireworks displays and outdoor concert events could all be held there.

The main talking point of the beach masterplan to date has been the potential move for the Dons to a newly built stadium.

But the new designs released today show the stadium is only the beginning.

Designers claim the selected concept has been inspired by the way a rope weaves, unravelling into strands.

Following this example, the beach design forms a network of footpaths and
routes which extend down from the Castlegate, along the Beach Boulevard and open up towards the heart of the masterplan.

Beach plans to return Beach Ballroom to ‘former glory’

The plans say they want the cash injection into the area to return the ballroom “to its
former glory when it was known as the ‘People’s Ballroom’.”

“This needs to recognise the buildings heritage and historic significance whilst equipping it for the future as a modern events venue,” it adds.

The plans also highlight the benefit of being able to share and link facilities associated with the new Dons stadium and leisure facilities.

The sandy coastline could be home to what the report calls a “dynamic waterfront”, peppered with beach huts and a potential new pier.

A relatively “light touch” of intervention is proposed for Broad Hill.

The report suggests this could include the improvement of the existing paths, additional tree planting, and the creation of up to two new viewpoints or sculptures, to “take advantage of the expansive views”.

Plans for a “Gateway Building” are afoot which is hoped will act as a sculptural landmark at the entrance to the Urban Park.

The hope is that it will create a sense of “arrival” to the beachfront. As people get closer to the water, the structure is designed to draw people in from the city centre.

And in order to add to the “wow” factor, the council hopes the gateway will be used for public art, feature lighting and additional sculptures.

Aberdeen beach plans could be transformational for how people view city

The plans are being hailed as something which could “change the way that current and potential future residents and visitors experience and view the city”.

The report concludes “it can deliver a series of event and experience spaces that can give people reasons to visit the areas, and to stay in the area for longer than
they would otherwise.

“This in turn can serve as a catalyst to increase visitor spend in the City Centre’s existing retail, leisure and hospitality businesses, and could encourage
more people to live in and invest in the city.”

 

