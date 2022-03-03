‘It can’t all end with education’ – Highland councillors want a more proactive approach to keeping the Gaelic language alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It can’t all end with education’ – Highland councillors want a more proactive approach to keeping the Gaelic language alive

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
March 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 11:55 am
Gaelic must extend beyond the classroom, say councillors. Picture: Pupils of Inverness Gaelic School, by Sandy McCook.
Highland Council needs to do more to support Gaelic language speakers beyond the classroom, councillors have said.

The Gaelic committee met on Wednesday to discuss the latest version of the Gaelic language plan.

Bòrd na Gàidhlig is preparing to go to public consultation on the best way to promote the use and understanding of Gaelic in the Highlands.

The results of this consultation will help the Bòrd to draft an updated plan.

The Gaelic committee was only asked to note the consultation process. However, councillor Raymond Bremner urged the committee to go further.

He wants the council to review how it supports Gaelic speakers and encourages the growth of the language in Highland communities.

Members of the Gaelic committee agreed, with several councillors saying there’s not enough support for Gaelic culture.

Is Gaelic sustainable in communities?

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Bremner explained that Gaelic language is delivered through nursery, primary school, secondary school and on to college and university – but what happens next?

“It can’t all end with education,” he said. “We’re expecting people to leave university and go forth into the community as fluent Gaelic speakers.

“Where are the opportunities to make Gaelic language sustainable in Highland communities? How is the council measuring those opportunities?

Councillor Raymond Bremner pictured at the Royal National Mod 2018. Picture by Sandy McCook

“We’ve got 20 years from the time a child starts learning Gaelic in nursery, so we should use that time to prepare the community to embrace that Gaelic speaker.”

Councillor Allan Henderson raised concern that the problems set in even earlier than that. Mr Henderson said Gaelic language education is patchy at secondary school level, but online platforms such as the Highland Virtual Academy provide an opportunity to change that.

Lead by example

Mr Bremner pointed to the national census as a way of measuring progress.

“The Scottish Government is aiming to increase the number of Gaelic speakers, and this will now be measured in the census,” he said. “It’s 11 years since the last census, so it will show whether the money was worth it.”

Meantime, Mr Bremner encouraged councillors to learn the language themselves.

“We have to lead by example,” he said. “We have a great opportunity to champion the language.”

